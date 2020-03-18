While no in-person classes are happening on either campus, Lander University and Erskine College still have students in their dorms they need to feed.
However, cafeterias at both schools were shuttered by Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order on Tuesday that closed all restaurant dining areas in the state in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina.
The solution: food to go.
Megan Price, assistant vice president of Lander University relations and publications, said Lander is "offering a takeout-only meal service for students who remain on campus.”
The to-go service is available on a limited schedule. Breakfast is served from 8-9:30 a.m., lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is 5:30-7 p.m.
Other retail dining locations — including Twisted Taco, Which Wich and the POD — are closed while the university’s campus is closed.
Starbucks is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is also takeout-only.
Erskine College announced its move to takeout only on its COVID-19 webpage, erskine.edu/covid-19.
“As of March 18, Aramark Food Service at Erskine College will be providing carryout meals instead of dine-in services,” the update said. “This means that no Erskine College students, faculty, or staff will be able to eat inside Moffatt Dining Hall until further notice.”
Meals can be picked up at Moffatt Dining Hall on weekdays from 8-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Weekend hours are 8-9 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.
“Please understand that this is our only option for providing the Erskine community food for the foreseeable future,” the update said. “We appreciate your flexibility in understanding the College’s situation, in this case, determined by the government and the medical community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.