Wilkie: Accommodations, hospitality tax dollars dried up during pandemic

As officials scrambling to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus left restaurant chairs and hotel beds empty across Greenwood and the nation, associated tax collections plummeted.
Accommodations tax revenue, which comes from hotel stays, dropped 55% while the hospitality tax drawn from area eateries collected 22% less, Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie told the Rotary Club of Greenwood on Tuesday.
“I always feel like we are three steps behind,” Wilkie said, “trying to stay maybe two steps instead of three.”
She said the drop in accommodations tax collections were likely tied to event cancellations, but she hopes accommodations will trend up through the rest of the year. She projects restaurant revenue will remain down.
She said the city is hearing from restaurants that people are afraid to dine-in.
“If you don’t have that fear, I would encourage you to continue to patronize local businesses because it’s going to be important to how our society, I think, thrives and survives in the future here in Greenwood,” Wilkie said.
Wilkie said those tax revenues are what the city uses to fund events, streetscapes and improvements in Uptown.
“We are going to be in a holding pattern to see how those dollars continue to come in,” Wilkie said. “I think that is going to be a big hit to the city.”
The city expects to see a continued decline because of the increase in online shopping during the pandemic, she said, predicting struggles will continue for businesses.
“I think that our brick-and-mortar businesses are going to continue to struggle because people are so used to shopping online,” Wilkie said.
This was a concern before the pandemic and Wilkie expects this will continue to plague businesses.
Uptown Greenwood Manager Lara Hudson told club members that only two businesses have closed permanently in the last few months.
“Only one of those was truly COVID related,” Hudson said.
Hudson said 2021 will be a rough year for businesses because they will not have the revenue from this year to look at when ordering for the next year.
“I think 2021 is going to be a rough year for us,” she said.
Businesses and consumers are going to adjust how they do business, Wilkie said.
“I don’t think it is going to be a positive impact for us,” Wilkie said.
