You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilkie: Accommodations, hospitality tax dollars dried up during pandemic

+2 
Julie Wilkie

JULIE WILKIE
+2 
Lara Hudson

LARA HUDSON
Julie and Lara at Rotary

In this screenshot from Rotary Club of Greenwood's meeting, Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie, left, and Uptown Greenwood Manager Lara Hudson discuss how businesses have been faring during the pandemic.

 SUBMITTED

As officials scrambling to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus left restaurant chairs and hotel beds empty across Greenwood and the nation, associated tax collections plummeted.

Accommodations tax revenue, which comes from hotel stays, dropped 55% while the hospitality tax drawn from area eateries collected 22% less, Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie told the Rotary Club of Greenwood on Tuesday.

“I always feel like we are three steps behind,” Wilkie said, “trying to stay maybe two steps instead of three.”

She said the drop in accommodations tax collections were likely tied to event cancellations, but she hopes accommodations will trend up through the rest of the year. She projects restaurant revenue will remain down.

She said the city is hearing from restaurants that people are afraid to dine-in.

“If you don’t have that fear, I would encourage you to continue to patronize local businesses because it’s going to be important to how our society, I think, thrives and survives in the future here in Greenwood,” Wilkie said.

Wilkie said those tax revenues are what the city uses to fund events, streetscapes and improvements in Uptown.

“We are going to be in a holding pattern to see how those dollars continue to come in,” Wilkie said. “I think that is going to be a big hit to the city.”

The city expects to see a continued decline because of the increase in online shopping during the pandemic, she said, predicting struggles will continue for businesses.

“I think that our brick-and-mortar businesses are going to continue to struggle because people are so used to shopping online,” Wilkie said.

This was a concern before the pandemic and Wilkie expects this will continue to plague businesses.

Uptown Greenwood Manager Lara Hudson told club members that only two businesses have closed permanently in the last few months.

“Only one of those was truly COVID related,” Hudson said.

Hudson said 2021 will be a rough year for businesses because they will not have the revenue from this year to look at when ordering for the next year.

“I think 2021 is going to be a rough year for us,” she said.

Businesses and consumers are going to adjust how they do business, Wilkie said.

“I don’t think it is going to be a positive impact for us,” Wilkie said.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Greenwood Housing Authority extends COVID protections for some renters

Greenwood Housing Authority extends COVID protections for some renters

Renters in Greenwood’s public housing units will continue to see protection from late fees and some evictions, as Greenwood Housing Authority officials voted Monday to extend these protections past their federal lifespan.

Ware Shoals District 51 to begin 2020-21 school year with eLearning

Ware Shoals District 51 to begin 2020-21 school year with eLearning

Greenwood County School District 51 won’t begin the 2020-21 school year on its A/B model because all counties in South Carolina have been classified as “high risk” based on the incidence rate, the trend in the incidence rate and percent positive.

+3
Wilkie: Accommodations, hospitality tax dollars dried up during pandemic

Wilkie: Accommodations, hospitality tax dollars dried up during pandemic

As officials scrambling to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus left restaurant chairs and hotel beds empty across Greenwood and the nation, associated tax collections plummeted.

COVID-19 update: SC deaths top 2,000

COVID-19 update: SC deaths top 2,000

More than 2,000 South Carolinians have died of COVID-19, state health officials announced Tuesday — a grim milestone the state reached as it has maintained a downward trend in new cases for nearly a month.

Whitten Center’s death toll reaches 11 amid COVID-19 outbreak

Whitten Center’s death toll reaches 11 amid COVID-19 outbreak

Out of 216 confirmed COVID-19 cases, eight residents and three staff members at the Whitten Center have now died of the novel coronavirus as of Monday.

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

To get tested, contact your health care provider or a local hospital, such as Self Regional Medical Center or Abbeville Area Medical Center. You may also attend a free testing clinic. Here are some that are currently planned:

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home