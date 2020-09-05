You are the owner of this article.
Wild Hare Productions dance, theater finding way forward

Greenwood's Wild Hare Productions, a dance and theater nonprofit, is finding its way forward, even as coronavirus is still with us.

Many live performance venues have dimmed their lights, but Wild Hare is considering innovative ways to get in front of audiences again.

Wild Hare artistic director and founder Bess Park and guest artist Keith Jameson recently shared their ideas with the Index-Journal. 

A performance season is shaping up to include live drama outdoors; performance art; dance classes for adults, with both socially distanced in-person and virtual options and acting classes. 

"Much of what we are considering performing is original work," Park said. "Artists need to work and communities need to come together."

Wild Hare is largely creating its own theater season.

"Wild Hare is alive and hopping, but we have to do it safely within the constraints COVID-19 has placed upon us," Park said. "... We have to be very fluid, very flexible and adaptable."

Park is finishing doctoral work and has asked Jameson, a Greenwood native, actor and opera tenor, to help with Wild Hare during this phase. Jameson recently relocated from New York City back home to Greenwood. 

"Arts organizations and communities are tracking what others are doing in response to COVID-19 and are talking about what's the responsible thing to do," Park said. "We've tentatively got something scheduled for every month through April."

Jameson says it's "thinking outside the literal theater box."

"If people are like me, they are getting tired of watching things on a computer screen and TV screen," Jameson said. "We want something live. We all miss it so much. We're tentatively thinking of something along the lines of 'Monologues on Main Street' where performers will be outdoors at various places around Uptown Greenwood."

Jameson said more than a dozen actors are on board, to perform a variety of pieces. 

Among actors and actresses in Monologues on Main Street on Sept. 17-20, is Louise Robinson, who is involved with local theater. Robinson has been on staff with the Burton Center more than 20 years and is also a longtime church music director.

For her monologue, Burton is portraying Kenyan Wangari Maathai, a scholar, and environmental and human rights activist, who, in 2004, was the first African woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1977, Mathaai founded the Green Belt Movement, a non-governmental organization, which encourages women to plant trees to combat deforestation and environmental degradation.

Robinson said social distancing guidelines will be in place but those in attendance can stop and listen to what each performer is reciting.

“I’m excited to be a part of this,” Robinson said. “Maathai is deceased now but she made a big impact in figuring out solutions for the economy and the world through action. She started with a grassroots effort and made a difference. She has a beautiful story about a hummingbird during a forest fire. We may be able to take a similar approach to something during this pandemic. We can move forward and make a positive difference.”

Later, look for a performance around the Uptown fountain that takes a nod from Greek dramatist Aristophanes and perhaps a Charles Dickens-inspired performance during Uptown Greenwood's Holiday Open House. After the first of the year, there might be an abbreviated Wild Hare production of "Julius Caesar" along with a one-woman show.

Park is collaborating with dance instructor Angelina Richter on a dance to be performed inside two transparent boxes.

"It's our modern dance interpretation of this COVID-19 situation," Park said. "Think of the images we've all seen of loved ones whose only contact through this has been through a glass window. It deals with choices we make, protecting ourselves, or not. We definitely want to produce this."

In the meantime, Park said the Curtains Up Coalition of 10 South Carolina theaters has still been producing grassroots content online.

"The bottom line is, theaters are desperate to raise money right now, to keep us alive," Park said.

To sponsor Wild Hare dance and theater, contact bess@wildhareproductions.org.

Find out about upcoming events at wildhairproductions.org.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-992-8934.

Wild Hare Productions dance, theater finding way forward

