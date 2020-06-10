You are the owner of this article.
Whole Life Dental to close through June 17 as employees test positive for COVID-19

Whole Life Dental will be closed through June 17 because members of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, the dental clinic’s entire staff will be tested for the new coronavirus, and the business will require negative test results before staff can return to work. All staff and patient contact areas are being deep cleaned and sterilized.

“Our community’s safety is our number one priority,” Whole Life Dental said in a released statement. “Know that we have instituted strict disinfection and protective equipment policies since March when the outbreak started in the US, so any risk of transmission to our patients is extremely low.”

Individuals who scheduled an appointment while the facility will be closed should expect a call from one of the dental clinic’s staff members to reschedule. Whole Life Dental partnered with other dentists in town and will refer patients to someone who can help them if they are in pain.

The released statement said anyone with questions or concerns may call Whole Life Dental at 864-229-7092.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

