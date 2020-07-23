Whitten Center's positive COVID-19 cases rise to 190, including 5 deaths, amid outbreak

COVID-19 cases continue to rise at the Whitten Center as 68 residents and 122 staff members have tested positive. So far, three residents and two staff members have died of COVID-19.
Of Whitten's total 190 positive cases during the outbreak, 23 of them are still less than 15 days from their initial COVID-19 positive test date, said Patrick Maley, the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs’ deputy director.
Given the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, a 14-day quarantine period should cover the infectious period for the majority of cases, Maley added.
“This is positive and indicative the outbreak is slowing significantly,” he said.
As a point of comparison, Maley recalled how the peak of the outbreak was about July 1 with cases less than 15 days from their initial COVID-19 positive test in the 130s. There are currently 58 residents and 109 staff members who were diagnosed 15 days or more from their initial positive COVID-19 test, compared to 10 residents and 13 staff members who were diagnosed less 15 days ago.
The Whitten Center has 44 residents who have recovered, meaning they have been medically cleared because of quarantine time and are no longer exhibiting any symptoms. Nine residents and two staff members are currently hospitalized with the new coronavirus. With a total of 427 full-time employees and 184 residents, almost one-third of the campus's population has tested positive for COVID-19 amid the outbreak.
“As said before but can't be said enough, the Whitten staff exhibited courage, bravery and commitment to serve our residents while overcoming many challenges during this COVID-19 virus outbreak,” Maley said.
