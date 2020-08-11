Whitten Center’s death toll reaches 11 amid COVID-19 outbreak

Out of 216 confirmed COVID-19 cases, eight residents and three staff members at the Whitten Center have now died of the novel coronavirus as of Monday.
The state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs’ Weekly Regional Center Positive COVID-19 update reported that 77 residents and 139 staff members at the Whitten Center had contracted the novel coronavirus since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The center employs 432 staff members and accommodates 180 residents.
Cases might be on the decline with only one staff member and one resident currently in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 14-day quarantine period. There are 76 residents and 138 staff members diagnosed 15 days or more from their first symptom or test date, the report said.
Patrick J. Maley, the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs’ deputy director, confirmed that two residents remain in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.
