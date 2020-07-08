Whitten Center cited for two violations by DHEC

Coming on the heels of news that 16% of staff and clients have tested positive for COVID-19, the Whitten Center in Laurens County was the subject of an investigation by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“On June 30, DHEC conducted an investigation of both Whitten Center facilities as well as an infection control inspection at Whitten Center Central Square,” S.C. State Emergency Response Team spokeswoman Laura Renwick said in an email.
The inspection by DHEC found the Whitten Center Central Square did not have necessary policies and procedures and did not actively screen visitors and personnel.
Whitten Center Central Square will be required to submit a plan of corrections for the violations, Renwick said.
“DHEC’s regional epidemiologists have been working closely with Whitten Center officials to ensure necessary procedures are in place that protect residents and staff from spread of the virus,” Renwick said.
The Whitten Center has two facilities, Whitten Center Campus and Whitten Center Central Square, which occupy separate buildings at the same address. Both are licensed by DHEC.
Whitten Center facilities are intermediate care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities.
It is operated by the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, which did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
