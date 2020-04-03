Barbershop

Barbershops will be shuttered todayafter they made Gov. Henry McMaster’s list of non-essential businesses that will close to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

 Pixabay

In an order shuttering specified nonessential businesses at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Gov. Henry McMaster listed out a number of business types in three categories: entertainment venues and facilities; recreational and athletic facilities and activities; and close-contact service providers. In a second order, McMaster spelled out a number of retailers he was also deeming nonessential that would close at 5 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020.

Here is the list of businesses closed under the first order, by category:

Entertainment venues, facilities

  • Night clubs
  • Bowling alleys
  • Arcades
  • Concert venues
  • Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
  • Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums and planetariums)
  • Racetracks
  • Indoor children’s play areas, with the exception of licensed child care facilities
  • Adult entertainment venues
  • Bingo halls
  • Venues operated by social clubs

Recreational, athletic facilities and activities

  • Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms
  • Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
  • Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities
  • Spectator sports
  • Sports that involve interaction in close proximity to and within less than 6 feet of another person
  • Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
  • Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers

  • Barbershops
  • Hair salons
  • Waxing salons
  • Threading salons
  • Nail salons and spas
  • Body-art facilities and tattoo services
  • Tanning salons
  • Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

Here are the retailers the will be closed by the second order:

  • Furniture stores
  • Home furnishing stores
  • Clothing
  • Shoe and clothing accessory stores
  • Jewelry stores
  • Luggage and leather goods stores
  • Department stores
  • Florists
  • Sporting goods stores
  • Book stores
  • Craft and music stores

For information or clarification on these orders, visit sccommerce.com, email covid19sc@sccommerce.com or call 803-734-2873.