In an order shuttering specified nonessential businesses at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Gov. Henry McMaster listed out a number of business types in three categories: entertainment venues and facilities; recreational and athletic facilities and activities; and close-contact service providers. In a second order, McMaster spelled out a number of retailers he was also deeming nonessential that would close at 5 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020.
Here is the list of businesses closed under the first order, by category:
Entertainment venues, facilities
- Night clubs
- Bowling alleys
- Arcades
- Concert venues
- Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
- Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums and planetariums)
- Racetracks
- Indoor children’s play areas, with the exception of licensed child care facilities
- Adult entertainment venues
- Bingo halls
- Venues operated by social clubs
Recreational, athletic facilities and activities
- Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms
- Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
- Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities
- Spectator sports
- Sports that involve interaction in close proximity to and within less than 6 feet of another person
- Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
- Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Close-contact service providers
- Barbershops
- Hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Body-art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage-therapy establishments and massage services
Here are the retailers the will be closed by the second order:
- Furniture stores
- Home furnishing stores
- Clothing
- Shoe and clothing accessory stores
- Jewelry stores
- Luggage and leather goods stores
- Department stores
- Florists
- Sporting goods stores
- Book stores
- Craft and music stores
For information or clarification on these orders, visit sccommerce.com, email covid19sc@sccommerce.com or call 803-734-2873.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.