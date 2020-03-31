In an order shuttering specified non-essential businesses at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Gov. Henry McMaster listed out a number of business types in three categories: entertainment venues and facilities; recreational and athletic facilities and activities; and close-contact service providers.
Here is the list of businesses, by category:
Entertainment venues, facilities
- Night clubs
- Bowling alleys
- Arcades
- Concert venues
- Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
- Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums and planetariums)
- Racetracks
- Indoor children’s play areas, with the exception of licensed child care facilities
- Adult entertainment venues
- Bingo halls
- Venues operated by social clubs
Recreational, athletic facilities and activities
- Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms
- Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
- Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities
- Spectator sports
- Sports that involve interaction in close proximity to and within less than 6 feet of another person
- Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
- Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Close-contact service providers
- Barbershops
- Hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Body-art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage-therapy establishments and massage services
In the order, he writes: "An individual or entity may submit requests for clarification or a determination regarding the applicability of this Order to a specific business, venue, facility, service, or activity to the Department using a form provided by the Department, which shall be available for public access and submission via the Department’s website, at www.sccommerce.com. Individuals or entities may also submit questions or requests for clarification to the Department by email to covid19sc@sccommerce.com or by telephone at 803-734-2873."
