Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Nurses and doctors from Carolina Health Centers hosted a drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic July 8 at the Brewer Recreation Center.

To get tested, contact your health care provider or a local hospital, such as Self Regional Medical Center or Abbeville Area Medical Center. You may also attend a free testing clinic. Here are some that are currently planned:

July 27 — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wright Middle School, 111 Highway 71, Abbeville. Sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center.

July 27 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.

July 28 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Center, 929 Phoenix St., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.

July 29 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Morris Chapel Family Life Center, 530 Baptist Ave., Greenwood. Sponsored by Carolina Health Centers.

July 30 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.

Aug. 3 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.

Aug. 5 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Laurens District 55 High School, 5058 Highway 76 W., Laurens. Sponsored by Carolina Health Centers.

Aug. 6 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.

Aug. 10 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.

Aug. 13 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.

Aug. 17 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 419 Montague Ave., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.

Aug. 18 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 419 Montague Ave., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.

Aug. 19 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Main Baptist Church, 1000 Main St. S., Greenwood. Sponsored by Carolina Health Centers.

Aug. 20 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.

Aug. 24 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.

Aug. 26 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McCormick First Baptist Church, 108 S. Oak St., McCormick. Sponsored by Carolina Health Centers.

Aug. 27 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.

Aug. 31 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.

For information on where to get tested, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

If you have an upcoming testing event in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry or Saluda county that is not listed here, contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.

