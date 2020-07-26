Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

To get tested, contact your health care provider or a local hospital, such as Self Regional Medical Center or Abbeville Area Medical Center. You may also attend a free testing clinic. Here are some that are currently planned:
July 27 — 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wright Middle School, 111 Highway 71, Abbeville. Sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center.
July 27 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.
July 28 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Center, 929 Phoenix St., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.
July 29 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Morris Chapel Family Life Center, 530 Baptist Ave., Greenwood. Sponsored by Carolina Health Centers.
July 30 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.
Aug. 3 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.
Aug. 5 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Laurens District 55 High School, 5058 Highway 76 W., Laurens. Sponsored by Carolina Health Centers.
Aug. 6 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.
Aug. 10 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.
Aug. 13 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.
Aug. 17 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 419 Montague Ave., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.
Aug. 18 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 419 Montague Ave., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.
Aug. 19 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Main Baptist Church, 1000 Main St. S., Greenwood. Sponsored by Carolina Health Centers.
Aug. 20 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.
Aug. 24 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.
Aug. 26 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McCormick First Baptist Church, 108 S. Oak St., McCormick. Sponsored by Carolina Health Centers.
Aug. 27 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.
Aug. 31 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Greenwood Medical Park, 303 Alexander Ave. E., Greenwood. Sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare. Participants are asked to first register at 864-725-8200.
For information on where to get tested, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
If you have an upcoming testing event in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry or Saluda county that is not listed here, contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com.
