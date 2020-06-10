Wesley Commons employees isolated after testing positive for COVID-19

Seven employees tested positive recently at Wesley Commons, but CEO David Buckshorn said they did not work near the residents of the assisted living facility.
"We have had individuals who have come back with an asymptomatic positive," he said. "The individuals that tested positive were surprised."
He said the retirement community, situated along Marshall Road, is broken into multiple sections, and each one is staffed, regulated and structured differently. No residents have tested positive, and the staff has been instructed not to cross over operational lines.
Seven employees have tested positive, he said. Four of them were asymptomatic have been sent for retesting to verify the results. These employees were not near residents and were sent home until they have fully recovered according to government guidelines.
The three other employees called in with minor symptoms indicative of COVID-19, and they were kept away from work and tested.
"We trained our staff in the last several months to be hyper-vigilant," Buckshorn said. "If you're even sneezing, let us know and we can take care of that."
He said he was glad the staff was proactive in implementing procedures to mitigate resident exposure, such as cutting off visitation and restricting events and movement on and off the campus.
"The big takeaway is that I'm not surprised by the uptick in our community. Everyone expected that," he said. "We need to continue to be vigilant as we continue to open up our economy."
