You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Wesley Commons employees isolated after testing positive for COVID-19

David Buckshorn
Buy Now

David Buckshorn

Seven employees tested positive recently at Wesley Commons, but CEO David Buckshorn said they did not work near the residents of the assisted living facility.

"We have had individuals who have come back with an asymptomatic positive," he said. "The individuals that tested positive were surprised."

He said the retirement community, situated along Marshall Road, is broken into multiple sections, and each one is staffed, regulated and structured differently. No residents have tested positive, and the staff has been instructed not to cross over operational lines.

Seven employees have tested positive, he said. Four of them were asymptomatic have been sent for retesting to verify the results. These employees were not near residents and were sent home until they have fully recovered according to government guidelines.

The three other employees called in with minor symptoms indicative of COVID-19, and they were kept away from work and tested. 

"We trained our staff in the last several months to be hyper-vigilant," Buckshorn said. "If you're even sneezing, let us know and we can take care of that."

He said he was glad the staff was proactive in implementing procedures to mitigate resident exposure, such as cutting off visitation and restricting events and movement on and off the campus.

"The big takeaway is that I'm not surprised by the uptick in our community. Everyone expected that," he said. "We need to continue to be vigilant as we continue to open up our economy."

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Girl dons plastic bags to give COVID-safe hug to her proud grandpa

Girl dons plastic bags to give COVID-safe hug to her proud grandpa

Since about February, 78-year-old Gary Hall has shared his love with his family from a distance.

Updated
+3
SC virus chief 'more concerned' about virus now than ever

SC virus chief 'more concerned' about virus now than ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The top South Carolina health official overseeing efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the state said Wednesday that she's worried a lack of social distancing and adherence to other preventative measures are hampering efforts to fight the pandemic as infection n…

COVID-19 update: SC reports 528 new cases, 7 deaths

COVID-19 update: SC reports 528 new cases, 7 deaths

State health officials reported 528 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and seven additional deaths.

Wesley Commons employees isolated after testing positive for COVID-19

Wesley Commons employees isolated after testing positive for COVID-19

Seven employees tested positive recently at Wesley Commons, but CEO David Buckshorn said they did not work near the residents of the assisted living facility.

Whole Life Dental to close through June 17 as employees test positive for COVID-19

Whole Life Dental to close through June 17 as employees test positive for COVID-19

Whole Life Dental will be closed through June 17 because members of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

+2
United Way awarded $60,000 to help the community with food insecurities

United Way awarded $60,000 to help the community with food insecurities

United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties will be able to help community partners address food insecurities caused by COVID-19 with a $60,000 One SC award.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home