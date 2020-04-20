Kyslee Blohm honestly could not believe her 3-year-old daughter, Ella Claire, was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
Ella Claire did not exhibit typical coronavirus symptoms — she had no cough or congestion — but she woke up one Wednesday morning with a temperature of 101.4 degrees. While coughing wasn’t frequent during her diagnosis, she did tell her mom that she had been coughing on and off Tuesday night.
“She sleeps upstairs so I didn’t hear her cough through the night,” Kyslee said. “That was a red flag for me with all the COVID-19 stuff going on.”
Kyslee and her husband, Michael, are both nurses at Self Regional Medical Center. With them being nurses and working around colleagues and patients who might have been exposed to COVID-19, they immediately thought to get their daughter tested for the coronavirus.
Kyslee stayed at home with her daughter the same day she got tested for the coronavirus and did not hear Ella Claire cough the entire day. She noticed Ella Claire’s temperature got as high as 103.4 degrees, so she gave her Tylenol to bring the fever down. She initially thought her daughter had a childhood viral infection and not COVID-19.
The fever persisted, which led to her calling Ella Claire’s doctor, who told her to “keep Tylenol on board and give her Popsicles.” Kyslee gave her daughter a Popsicle and a lukewarm bath, which caused her temperature to drop to 101 degrees.
“She started feeling much better, and it gradually kept coming down,” Kyslee said.
Ella Claire’s temperature continued to be about 100 degrees the next day, but by day three and four, she would have no fever at all. She did complain of minor stomachaches on the fourth day, Kyslee said.
After Ella Claire’s results came back that Sunday, they told Kyslee that her family had to stay quarantined for 14 days. As parents, Michael and Kyslee said they initially dealt with their daughter’s illness similarly to how they dealt with other illnesses they encountered in the past. To stop their other children from contracting the novel coronavirus, they made sure no one was drinking after one another and that everyone in the household practiced good handwashing. The Blohms have three other children, including an 11-month-old who also had a low-grade fever for about a week, but tested negative for COVID-19.
The Blohms are all healthy now, and Ella Claire is “doing great.” Kyslee hopes her daughter’s story will help put the public’s fear of the novel coronavirus at ease, but she is aware of how frightening the coronavirus can be to those who are older or suffering from a preexisting medical condition that makes them more susceptible to serious illness.
“Of course nobody wants to be sick, or have their family sick, but our experience was a lot different,” she said. “We’re thankful she (Ella Claire) is OK.”
