Johnathan Bass, Greenwood Family YMCA director of operations, said it’s the Y’s responsibility to remain open as a child care facility and provide meals to children in the community.
The YMCA suspended regular operations on March 20 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To help during the pandemic, the nonprofit organization transformed into school-age child care sites for first responders, health care workers and essential personnel. At the facility, children finish their daily school work, participate in activities that do not require close contact and wash their hands every time they leave a room. Staff members’ body temperatures are being taken and recorded before any contact is made with other staff or children.
Bass said he and the Y’s administration tried to keep as many full-time staff members working as they possibly could during the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused U.S. unemployment to rise drastically. Staff is also working to develop and update the Y’s written emergency action plans and deep clean all areas of the building.
The child care facility is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Space is not an immediate issue for the facility, as Bass believes the 82,000 square foot building should suffice with the current amount of kids they have so far. If capacity does become an issue, he noted how the Y has some contingency plans in place, including placing children at some local churches and using their gymnastics center.
“We’re here,” Bass said. “We’re providing childcare for children of essential providers in our community and people that just need to continue to work.”
The YMCA’s summer literacy program, where staff members go to three housing authority neighborhoods in Greenwood to help children with their homework and feed them, was canceled. However, that did not deter Bass and the Y’s staff, as they asked Greenwood County School District 50 if they could deliver meals to children in four separate low-income neighborhoods.
“We’ve been delivering meals nonstop to those four neighborhoods,” Bass said.
One of the neighborhoods Bass and staff deliver to is Phoenix Place Apartments.
“Phoenix Place is amazing,” Bass said. “Going into those neighborhoods where they are genuinely just so thankful that you’re able to help them figure out where their child’s next meal is coming from. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.