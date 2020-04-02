When Principal Leroy Platt asked Pinecrest Elementary teachers if they were interested in driving through their students’ neighborhoods, all of them said yes.
“They loved it, and jumped at the opportunity,” Platt said. “I had more than enough volunteers.”
Pinecrest teachers and staff lined up in their motor vehicles at the front of the school Thursday afternoon. Most vehicles had handwritten signs taped to their windows, each with a heartfelt message.
The teachers have been communicating and interacting with their students using Zoom Video Communications ever since Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all public pre-K-12 schools to close last month.
“We just wanted to show how much we missed them, and how much we’re thinking about them,” Platt said.
Platt saw Facebook posts about other educators parading through their students’ neighborhoods in vehicles.
“I thought it would be a neat idea for us to do, considering how much our staff missed all of our students,” he said.
The procession made its way through eight neighborhoods and ended the tour by driving past the Greenwood Family YMCA. Some of the school’s students are in the Y’s day care program, so teachers and staff drove by to see their faces.
Throughout the tour, students and parents held up their own homemade signs for teachers and staff.
