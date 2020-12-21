You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘We are literally begging you’: Upstate regional hospitals urge precautions

  • SUBMITTED

Dr. Marcus Blackstone, chief clinical officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health St. Francis Greenville, talks about hospital capacity.

Five regional hospital systems in the Upstate took part in a joint virtual press conference Monday to urge the region to take COVID-19 precautions this holiday season.

“We have a very big problem in the Upstate as it relates to volume of cases,” Dr. Wendell James, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health, said.

Hospitals are seeing an increase in patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, which is common during the winter. But coupled with the increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitals are filling up.

“We have more than doubled the number of cases in the hospital,” Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, chief medical officer at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, said.

With the number of new cases spiking over the last few weeks, the physicians gave dire warning of a post-New Year spike.

“We will have a difficult time managing,” James said.

While hospitals have made adjustments to accommodate more cases, they still need nurses, doctors and equipment, all of which have limits.

“We are all stretched to our capacity,” Dr. Brad Mock, chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs for AnMed Health, said.

Lombardozzi recognized the significance of the virtual press conference.

“I believe this is the first time all five systems have made a statement together,” Lombardozzi said.

The unprecedented statement had all of the physicians urging, if not begging, for the community to take precautions during the holidays.

“We are literally begging you to help us as a community,” Dr. Marcus Blackstone, chief clinical officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health St. Francis Greenville, said.

Dr. Matthew Logan, chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs at Self Regional Healthcare, said there is a lot of misinformation on social media.

“I assure you that COVID is real,” Logan said.

The physicians say light is at the end of the tunnel. They estimate the vaccine will be available for the general public by late spring or early summer.

“We can get on the other side of this,” Logan said.

All of the hospitals are urging the community to take these precautions during the holiday season:

— Wear a mask or face covering.

— Avoid large gatherings.

— Gather outside, if possible.

— Stay 6-feet away from others.

— Wash hands frequently.

— Stay home if you are sick or don’t feel well.

— Cover your cough or sneeze with your elbow.

— Regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Logan pleaded with the community to be safe during the holidays.

“Be careful, give us some more time,” Logan said. “Hopefully next year, we can have a normal Christmas and New Year.”

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

‘We are literally begging you’: Upstate regional hospitals urge precautions

‘We are literally begging you’: Upstate regional hospitals urge precautions

Five regional hospital systems in the Upstate took part in a joint virtual press conference Monday to urge the region to take COVID-19 precautions this holiday season.

0:46
Holiday plans might be different in 2020: Roger Rhoades of Synergy Counseling in Greenwood

Holiday plans might be different in 2020: Roger Rhoades of Synergy Counseling in Greenwood

Roger Rhoades, a licensed professional counselor with Synergy Counseling of Greenwood says holiday plans need to be flexible this year and respectful of the comfort levels of all involved.

+2
With holiday plans: weigh risks of COVID-19 infection, isolation

With holiday plans: weigh risks of COVID-19 infection, isolation

Be aware of risks of spreading COVID-19 and of people feeling isolated this holiday season.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County, Laurens County records new deaths

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County, Laurens County records new deaths

Greenwood County and Laurens County each recorded a new confirmed COVID-19 death as South Carolina again added more than 2,500 new confirmed cases of the fast-spreading respiratory virus amid a winter surge.

COVID-19 update: Abbeville County tops 1K cases; Laurens County tops 3K; Greenwood County adds 63

COVID-19 update: Abbeville County tops 1K cases; Laurens County tops 3K; Greenwood County adds 63

Greenwood County added 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as Abbeville County tops 1,000 cases and Laurens County tops 3,000 amid a nationwide winter surge of the virus.

COVID-19 update: Surge of 3,648 new cases sets SC record

COVID-19 update: Surge of 3,648 new cases sets SC record

Greenwood County added 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another confirmed death as South Carolina surged to its highest single-day tally yet.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home