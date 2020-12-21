‘We are literally begging you’: Upstate regional hospitals urge precautions

Five regional hospital systems in the Upstate took part in a joint virtual press conference Monday to urge the region to take COVID-19 precautions this holiday season.
“We have a very big problem in the Upstate as it relates to volume of cases,” Dr. Wendell James, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health, said.
Hospitals are seeing an increase in patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, which is common during the winter. But coupled with the increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitals are filling up.
“We have more than doubled the number of cases in the hospital,” Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi, chief medical officer at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, said.
With the number of new cases spiking over the last few weeks, the physicians gave dire warning of a post-New Year spike.
“We will have a difficult time managing,” James said.
While hospitals have made adjustments to accommodate more cases, they still need nurses, doctors and equipment, all of which have limits.
“We are all stretched to our capacity,” Dr. Brad Mock, chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs for AnMed Health, said.
Lombardozzi recognized the significance of the virtual press conference.
“I believe this is the first time all five systems have made a statement together,” Lombardozzi said.
The unprecedented statement had all of the physicians urging, if not begging, for the community to take precautions during the holidays.
“We are literally begging you to help us as a community,” Dr. Marcus Blackstone, chief clinical officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health St. Francis Greenville, said.
Dr. Matthew Logan, chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs at Self Regional Healthcare, said there is a lot of misinformation on social media.
“I assure you that COVID is real,” Logan said.
The physicians say light is at the end of the tunnel. They estimate the vaccine will be available for the general public by late spring or early summer.
“We can get on the other side of this,” Logan said.
All of the hospitals are urging the community to take these precautions during the holiday season:
— Wear a mask or face covering.
— Avoid large gatherings.
— Gather outside, if possible.
— Stay 6-feet away from others.
— Wash hands frequently.
— Stay home if you are sick or don’t feel well.
— Cover your cough or sneeze with your elbow.
— Regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Logan pleaded with the community to be safe during the holidays.
“Be careful, give us some more time,” Logan said. “Hopefully next year, we can have a normal Christmas and New Year.”
