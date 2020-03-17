Wi-Fi hotspots, upgrades and new service are some of the ways WC Fiber has announced they will help keep students connected during school closures.
The company will offer free internet service to households that have K4-12th-grade children and college students for 60 days. In addition, if someone is working from home and their internet speed is not keeping up, WC Fiber will upgrade to the next level of speed for free.
"In all the communities we serve, we are setting up Wi-Fi hotspots," said Jeff Wilson, CEO of WC Fiber.
WC Fiber joins the Federal Communications Commission's pledge to "Keep Americans Connected." This pledge is to not terminate service because of inability to pay, waive any late fees and open up free public Wi-Fi hotspots for the next 60 days.
WC Fiber covers McCormick, Abbeville, Greenwood, Anderson and Newberry Counties. To find out more, the public can visit: https://www.wctel.com/covid-19 or call 864-446-2111.
