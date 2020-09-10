Ware Shoals students to return, using A/B model

Students in Ware Shoals will return to the classroom next week. The new schedule starts Monday.
Greenwood County School District 51 trustees unanimously approved returning students to schools using the A/B instructional model, weeks after all students started under digital instruction. Those students who opted for online-only instruction will continue with distance learning.
“We are looking forward to having them come back to school,” Superintendent Fay Sprouse said. “We feel very prepared to bring them back.”
The board met Tuesday to review data and get an update on the schools’ preparedness for in-person classes, the district announced in a news release.
The board looked at state Department of Health and Environmental Control data to determine how to proceed. While Abbeville, Greenwood and Laurens counties are classified as “high risk” by DHEC, positive cases of COVID-19 in schools that have reopened remain low, the district said.
“While all agree that more than one is too many, it was encouraging that the numbers were that low,” the release said.
Sprouse said the district has watched how other schools have reopened.
“We have been paying attention to what is going on around us at other schools,” Sprouse said. “Learning from their experiences.”
Sprouse said the district is taking a number of precautions. In addition to maintaining a supply of PPE and cleaning materials, custodians and bus drivers were trained to use sprayers and foggers. Teachers were also trained to use Biotab solution for their classrooms, the release said.
Portable drinking water stations have been obtained for filling water bottles.
District 51 has also partnered with the Abbeville Area Medical Center to conduct COVID-19 testing that produces rapid results at no charge, Sprouse said. Each school has a sick room for those who have symptoms of COVID-19, the release said.
Sprouse said social distancing, face coverings and plexiglass partitions in the primary and middle schools are also being used.
The district also participated in a program Sept. 3 in which officials from MUSC and the state Department of Education visit schools to assess readiness for reopening.
Sprouse said the program is offered to rural schools in impoverished areas. It is a part of the Back 2 Business model to help schools reopen.
“That was only offered to a few,” Sprouse said.
Sprouse said the A/B schedule is on the district’s website for parents to see which days their child will attend. Sprouse said each student is in one of two groups, purple hornets or gold hornets.
She also said the summer feeding program will continue for children younger than 18 living in the district. All distance learning and children not enrolled in school must signup weekly on the school district’s website.
District 51 has an enrollment of about 950 students, 133 of whom are distance learners.
