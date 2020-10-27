You are the owner of this article.
Ware Shoals schools to return to in-person instruction Nov. 23

Fay Sprouse

WARE SHOALS — All students in Greenwood County School District 52 will return to full-time, in-person classes on Nov. 23 after trustees heard an update Tuesday on the district’s COVID-19 cases.

A total of 23 staff members and students are currently quarantined as close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, with one staff member pending a test for the virus.

Nursing staff told the board during a called meeting Tuesday afternoon that 11 staff members and four students had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the school year. The positive cases have been from tests outside of the school, they told board members.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Fay Sprouse brought out a binder she had from a Greenwood County 2006-07 pandemic planning discussion. In it, she said the documents recommended setting up hand-washing stations, along with other precautions that mirror ones now recommended by doctors.

“I have ‘There will be another pandemic,’ right there, in my handwriting,” she said.

Among the precautions the district is taking with the novel coronavirus pandemic is ordering desk shields and dividers for desks and tables. An order for dividers was delayed, Sprouse said, because the material being used to make them was too fragile.

Using part of a state COVID-19 financial allotment, Sprouse said the district has ordered a new set of dividers in a more durable material, but it will delay the order and installation until Nov. 23. Sprouse recommended to the board having Nov. 23 be the day the district returns to all in-person instruction, saying it will give instructors two days before the Thanksgiving break to teach new routines and troubleshoot any issues with having every student back.

Board member Debbie Lake asked if there’s a contingency plan in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases, and Sprouse said while there’s no plan in writing, she would meet with the board to discuss possibly returning to virtual learning if an outbreak occurred.

The board voted to approve returning to in-person instruction Nov. 23, assuming there are no further complications forcing a delay.

Sprouse said in light of having more students back in the buildings, cleaning routines will be monitored and increased if needed. She said staff members are cleaning between classes, and students are eating meals outside or in classrooms as needed, to accommodate for social distancing. She said buses will be able to handle the increase in students while maintaining existing prevention policies.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

