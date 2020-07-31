Ware Shoals schools to reopen on Aug. 27

Greenwood County School District 51 students will return to school on Aug. 27 and the 2020-21 school year will officially end June 4.
The district will tentatively be on an A/B schedule that will rotate daily if the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s statistics categorize the county as medium risk, and eLearning will exclusively take place if the county is classified as being high risk.
The district will continue to monitor COVID-19 statistics to determine when it can resume five-day face-to-face instruction, Superintendent Fay Sprouse said.
“We will be monitoring the DHEC stats each week, and praying for the high risk to be reduced to medium risk very soon,” she added. “More and more people are being smart and wearing masks now, which is making a difference!”
Aug. 7 and Aug. 10-14 will be professional development days. Principals will inform staff of meetings and training sessions that will be during the first week back.
On Aug. 13, there will be a district meeting for all employees at Ware Shoals High School at 10 a.m. in the baseball stands to greet each other and get ready for the upcoming year.
The next week, Aug. 17-21, will be LEAP week so students and teachers in grades 4K-8 will attend school to “Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, and Prepare.” From Aug. 24-26, all faculty and staff will return to continue preparations for learning.
