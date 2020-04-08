There’s no doubt that small businesses are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order closing all nonessential businesses, stores have been barely hanging on.
“A big impact,” Judy Collins, owner of Lilly’s Flowers and Gifts in Ware Shoals said of how COVID-19 has affected her business.
Florists and flower shops were included in the latest executive order closing nonessential business. Even before that Collins was taking preemptive action.
“I went ahead and locked my door before we were required to,” Collins said. She explained that being older and retired, she didn’t want to run the risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.
Small-town flower shops are also being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in other ways. Revenue lost has been a big problem for many small businesses. Collins reported that last month’s income was about one-third of what it usually is.
As for the month of April, things look challenging as well.
“I lost Easter, prom,” Collins reported. She cited competition from grocery stores that remain open to the public as another challenge.
Not having orders to fill is a problem for small businesses, but florists are seeing other problems in flower supply. Collins reported that flower supplies have been reduced because the flower supply from California has been cut off.
Being retired has some advantages for her during this time. Her flower shop is what she refers to as a “retirement business,” a place for her to do what she enjoys during her retirement.
“Mentally, it’s good for me,” Collins said. “I always wanted to open a business of my own.”
She points to kindness from the community and returning customers as a way to stay positive during these times.
“That’s really all you got in a small town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.