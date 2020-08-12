You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ware Shoals District 51 to begin 2020-21 school year with eLearning

Ware Shoals School District 51

Ware Shoals School District 51

Greenwood County School District 51 won’t begin the 2020-21 school year on its A/B model because all counties in South Carolina have been classified as “high risk” based on the incidence rate, the trend in the incidence rate and percent positive.

Kandi Fredere, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s director, presented her weekly COVID-19 data report Monday during the regular school board meeting. After Fredere presented the data, the board affirmed its previous decision to begin the year with the hybrid eLearning instructional plan based on the high-risk rating for the area.

The administration’s reopening plan, which received approval from state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and the board, follows the AccelerateED Task Force recommendations. As the administration continues to assess the county’s conditions, it will decide when schools can transition to the A/B model and eventually traditional face-to-face learning five days a week, the district’s Facebook page said.

“Our ultimate goal is to have all under one roof, being educated by our terrific teachers, but right now we are committed to providing high-quality instruction virtually, engaging students in learning each day,” the post added.

LEAP days for students in 5K-8th grade will remain Monday to Aug. 21, but students will now be scheduled to meet with their teacher individually. Teachers will set up parent, teacher and student conference times to prepare them for eLearning days and to complete some assessments. Jason Morrison, principal of Ware Shoals Primary School, will share 4K orientation plans with parents.

The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 27.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Greenwood Housing Authority extends COVID protections for some renters

Greenwood Housing Authority extends COVID protections for some renters

Renters in Greenwood’s public housing units will continue to see protection from late fees and some evictions, as Greenwood Housing Authority officials voted Monday to extend these protections past their federal lifespan.

Ware Shoals District 51 to begin 2020-21 school year with eLearning

Ware Shoals District 51 to begin 2020-21 school year with eLearning

Greenwood County School District 51 won’t begin the 2020-21 school year on its A/B model because all counties in South Carolina have been classified as “high risk” based on the incidence rate, the trend in the incidence rate and percent positive.

+3
Wilkie: Accommodations, hospitality tax dollars dried up during pandemic

Wilkie: Accommodations, hospitality tax dollars dried up during pandemic

As officials scrambling to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus left restaurant chairs and hotel beds empty across Greenwood and the nation, associated tax collections plummeted.

COVID-19 update: SC deaths top 2,000

COVID-19 update: SC deaths top 2,000

More than 2,000 South Carolinians have died of COVID-19, state health officials announced Tuesday — a grim milestone the state reached as it has maintained a downward trend in new cases for nearly a month.

Whitten Center’s death toll reaches 11 amid COVID-19 outbreak

Whitten Center’s death toll reaches 11 amid COVID-19 outbreak

Out of 216 confirmed COVID-19 cases, eight residents and three staff members at the Whitten Center have now died of the novel coronavirus as of Monday.

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

To get tested, contact your health care provider or a local hospital, such as Self Regional Medical Center or Abbeville Area Medical Center. You may also attend a free testing clinic. Here are some that are currently planned:

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home