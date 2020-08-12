Ware Shoals District 51 to begin 2020-21 school year with eLearning

Greenwood County School District 51 won’t begin the 2020-21 school year on its A/B model because all counties in South Carolina have been classified as “high risk” based on the incidence rate, the trend in the incidence rate and percent positive.
Kandi Fredere, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s director, presented her weekly COVID-19 data report Monday during the regular school board meeting. After Fredere presented the data, the board affirmed its previous decision to begin the year with the hybrid eLearning instructional plan based on the high-risk rating for the area.
The administration’s reopening plan, which received approval from state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and the board, follows the AccelerateED Task Force recommendations. As the administration continues to assess the county’s conditions, it will decide when schools can transition to the A/B model and eventually traditional face-to-face learning five days a week, the district’s Facebook page said.
“Our ultimate goal is to have all under one roof, being educated by our terrific teachers, but right now we are committed to providing high-quality instruction virtually, engaging students in learning each day,” the post added.
LEAP days for students in 5K-8th grade will remain Monday to Aug. 21, but students will now be scheduled to meet with their teacher individually. Teachers will set up parent, teacher and student conference times to prepare them for eLearning days and to complete some assessments. Jason Morrison, principal of Ware Shoals Primary School, will share 4K orientation plans with parents.
The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 27.
