Walmart shoppers might have noticed a change when they pulled into the parking lot Thursday. In front of both Walmart locations, at Bypass 72 NW and Bypass 25 NE, there are grocery carts laid down and covered in yellow caution tape in front of the entrance and exit doors.
The carts are being used to direct customers in and out of the store, while still maintaining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that people remain six feet apart.
Casey Staheli, senior manager of national media relations for Walmart, released a statement detailing the stores’ recent efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and promote social distancing.
“During this time, we’re continually looking for new ways to ensure overall store safety,” she said. “To help with social distancing, our stores will be limited to one entrance and one exit.
This measure is intended to complement other recent changes to protect our associates and customers, including expanded cleaning and sanitization protocols, the installation of plexiglass guards at checkout and pharmacies, floor decals and signage identifying appropriate ‘social distancing.’ We remain focused on taking measures for associates to protect themselves while supplying the community with essential items for their families.”
