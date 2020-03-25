Waffle House, a longtime barometer of disaster, has temporarily shuttered 418 of its locations in response to the coronavirus pandemic as of Wednesday, March 25.
In social media posts, the company noted that 1,574 of its restaurants remain open. So far, both Greenwood locations are still open even though they can't serve dine-in customers because of an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster.
In Laurens County, the Clinton location near Interstate 26 has closed but the other Clinton restaurant is open, as is the Waffle House in Laurens.
The Georgia-based restaurant chain has a reputation for staying open in even extreme conditions and the Federal Emergency Management Agency uses the Waffle House Index as an informal metric for determining the severity of a situation.
As former FEMA head Craig Fugate once said, "If you get there and the Waffle House is closed? That's bad."
For the latest on your nearest Waffle House, visit locations.wafflehouse.com.
