You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Visual arts lend themselves to individualized camp experiences for Arts Center

Arts Center of Greenwood campers this summer are open to doing things in a new way to enjoy camp during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We felt like if we could do this in a safe way, it would be good to give kids the opportunity for a creative outlet,” said Sylvia Martin, interim executive director for the Arts Center of Greenwood. “Campers are adapting really well to mask-wearing and hygiene. They are just happy to be outside of the house and doing something fun.”

Visual arts instruction and learning can be tailored to be very independent, Martin said.

“We felt like we could have kids work on art and social distance and get some good out of the camps...We are erring on the side of caution. The safety of kids is a top priority.”

Each camper is to wear a mask during the three-hour day camp sessions and bring his or her own snack.

“We have a no-touch thermometer and everyone’s temperatures, including staff, are taken daily,” Martin said.

Martin said camps so far this summer have been limited, with sessions accommodating a maximum of eight to 10 campers per session, in groups divided by age. The first session began June 8, with a clay camp. The Arts Center has also hosted Lego camp and there’s a pottery camp this month that is already full.

Check with the Arts Center for the most up-to-date camp schedule and remaining dates. Also consider purchasing Take n’Make Bisque Boxes through Thursday. Visit Events under the Arts Center of Greenwood Facebook Page for all the details.

These pottery kits are available at various price points and your ceramic masterpieces can be returned to the Arts Center during regular business hours for kiln firing. Learn more online at: arts-center-greenwood.square.site/take-n-make

You will find a number of holiday items, including ceramic Christmas trees and a lot more. Spend $30 on a bisque box and receive membership to the Arts Center of Greenwood.

“Next week is our ‘Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. Create.’ camp,” Martin said. “A lot of fun things are planned...Every camper has his or own table and the supplies they use throughout the week have been theirs. There is no sharing of supplies. Even with the clay, we didn’t recycle it. Taylor Dublin and I are teaching the classes ourselves, to cut back on costs.”

Martin said campers “are doing an awesome job” adhering to mask-wearing and hand-washing guidelines.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-992-8934.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+2
Litter prevention, technology combine to clean up Greenwood County

Litter prevention, technology combine to clean up Greenwood County

Cleaning up Greenwood County has been a difficult task during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Litter Prevention Coordinator Maggie McMahon has taken a more technological approach to solving litter problems.

+2
Visual arts lend themselves to individualized camp experiences for Arts Center

Visual arts lend themselves to individualized camp experiences for Arts Center

Arts Center of Greenwood campers this summer are open to doing things in a new way to enjoy camp during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

+4
Summer camp at Fellowship on Lake Greenwood is different amid novel coronavirus

Summer camp at Fellowship on Lake Greenwood is different amid novel coronavirus

Summer camp looks a little different this year.

COVID-19 update: SC adds nearly 2,000 cases as first instances of MIS-C diagnosed in state

COVID-19 update: SC adds nearly 2,000 cases as first instances of MIS-C diagnosed in state

State health officials reported 1,952 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, as well as 10 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 1,472 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 188 of those pati…

Mask sale Uptown to raise funds for businesses

Mask sale Uptown to raise funds for businesses

When a former Uptown business owner saw people’s reactions to Greenwood passing a city ordinance requiring customers and employees at local businesses to wear protective masks, she wanted to do what she could to support business owners.

COVID-19 update: First child dies in SC; Greenwood County adds nearly 70 cases

COVID-19 update: First child dies in SC; Greenwood County adds nearly 70 cases

State health officials reported 2,239 new confirmed cases and seven new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, along with 18 additional confirmed deaths and four new probable deaths. Among the deaths was the first child to die of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home