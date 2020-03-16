Until further notice, all activities at Greenwood Community Theatre are suspended as the Lakelands navigates mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Other performance venues are also taking precautionary measures.
Stephen Gilbert, executive director of the nonprofit Greenwood Community Theatre, said he’s been working on financial projections, to see how the theater “going dark” for weeks could affect the financial outlook.
“It’s tough without income from ticket sales, concessions,” Gilbert said, noting Cambridge Academy’s school musical that was scheduled to open this week is being postponed until further notice and April’s Penguin Project show for actors with special needs is “up in the air.”
“It really depends on how long this lasts,” Gilbert said. “We had already auditioned ‘The Wizard of Oz’ but now, we don’t know when we will be able to start rehearsing. Most nonprofits are operating month-to-month anyway, and when you take away the only thing we do, producing theater, the financial burden is tough. We cannot even show a movie in the space now (because of size restrictions on public gatherings as a measure to slow the coronavirus spread.)”
During the past five years, Gilbert said the theater has been proactively building a reserve fund, thanks to donor contributions, partnerships and financially successful productions.
“That will help us get by temporarily,” Gilbert said. “Hospitality tax support we receive from the City of Greenwood will come into play in a huge way right now. Hopefully, we will still be getting financial support from friends of the theater, season ticket purchases, summer camp signups. Those are the sources of income we need right now, since we can’t rely on ticket sales.”
Sponsorships, ticket sales, concessions and grants all figure into the profitability of a show.
“It could be anywhere from $15,000 to $25,000 we’re losing with each performance we are not able to put on,” Gilbert said.
It’s anybody’s guess on when getting back to normal will be, Gilbert said.
“I’m really looking to the CDC and DHEC for guidance on when we can open and start back with rehearsals,” Gilbert said. “It will be another six to eight weeks after rehearsals resume before we can put a show up...We still have a mortgage we have to pay every month. We still have utility bills and we have salaries for four families, including myself, who depend on the theater for their livelihoods. I’m doing everything I can to make sure I can provide for them.”
Mike Clary, Abbeville community development director, said the city’s historic Abbeville Opera House has likely not been this dark in terms of performance activity in 40 years.
Recently, the city began putting on a lot of the shows at the Opera House as a nonprofit wing of the Opera House has been on hiatus.
“There’s an immediate economic impact on our community,” Clary said. “The hundreds of people we bring in to see shows each week are not coming here. They are not spending money at our restaurants...We’re in a similar boat to communities all across the country grappling with this.”
Not being able to host performances also affects Abbeville Opera House operations fiscally, Clary said.
“That’s direct revenue we’re not getting for performances,” Clary said. “Per performance, the economic impact on the community here is about $10,000 each. That comes from tickets purchased, concessions, anticipated restaurant sales, accommodations and shopping. Right now, we are still in a very good place...The CDC recently issued guidelines recommending eight weeks until gatherings of 50 people or more can take place.
“My main priority is also working with local businesses here, in addition to Opera House events,” Clary said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure everyone is safe, and also that we limit the negative economic impact of what’s going on.”
Clary said they’ve added a COVID-19 page on their website as the coronavirus pertains to business owners.
Clary said he wants to make sure businesses remain in the community.
He said ordering from them online and placing carry-out restaurant orders are a few recommended strategies for supporting them during times of recommended social distancing.
Howard Corley of Howard’s on Main restaurant and bar in Uptown Greenwood said both coronavirus concerns and recent days of heavy rainfall have affected his business for weeks, not just the past few days.
“It started affecting my business weeks ago,” Corley said. “When word of the coronavirus first came out, we were probably 20 to 25 percent off every day. I haven’t seen a lot of my regulars. Look downtown now. It’s dead. Weather, too. Rain has affected us lately. People have canceled some events two and three weeks out,” Corley said. “As of right now, I’m still going to have music here Friday night — unless, you know, DHEC or city officials tell me not to.”
Corley said he does not blame people for wanting to be cautious about the number of hands involved in preparing and plating food.
“We’ve been disinfecting top to bottom and we started when the virus broke out,” he said.