Violence thrives in silence: COVID-19 isolation leads to increase of severity in domestic violence

As COVID-19 raged across the U.S., leaving schools and businesses shuttered, and millions ordered to stay home, another pandemic started to rage as people were stuck at home and unemployment soared: domestic violence.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men have experienced domestic violence.
While some find ways to escape, even if it’s just for a few hours a day, stay-at-home orders enacted to protect communities from disease left victims trapped with their abusers.
Alice Hodges, executive director of Meg’s House, said crisis calls increased since COVID-19 spread to South Carolina. Meg’s House is a domestic abuse and homelessness program that provides a variety of services to residents of McCormick, Edgefield, Greenwood and Saluda counties who are experiencing domestic abuse or housing insecurity, hence the acronym Meg’s House.
“We respond to the needs of those who are victims of domestic violence,” Hodges said.
After an assessment and intake process, a person who needs shelter would typically go to Meg’s House’s shelter. Because of COVID-19, they instead had to be placed in undisclosed locations throughout the county, Hodges said. Case management and other services are being done remotely when possible.
“We wanted to make sure we were practicing all the recommendations of social distancing,” Hodges said.
Meg’s House performed on-site health screenings for domestic abuse survivors, but because of COVID-19, the nonprofit hasn’t performed these screenings in the past year.
Hodges recalled a person who was thinking about leaving their abusive partner right before the COVID-19 lockdown began. During lockdown, this individual was at work during the day and couldn’t make the phone call and stuck with her abusive partner, who had lost their job, at night-time.
“She expressed that COVID-19 made it more difficult to leave due to her being isolated with her abuser,” Hodges said.
One of the patterns of domestic abuse is isolation, cutting their partner’s ties with family and friends. The abusive person isolates their partner to continue a stronghold, or to hide the abuse. COVID-19 exacerbated this, Hodges said.
“With all of the shutdowns and people being laid-off from work, that just increases the amount of time spent with an abuser,” Hodges said.
Catie Young, victim services office manager in the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, said victim advocacy is hands-on so they have had to make use of personal protective equipment.
“It’s easier now that we know how to combat it safely,” Young said.
Young said before they answer a call, dispatch will ask questions to screen for COVID-19. They will also let responders know if that house has had a positive case according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Victim advocacy is an essential service so it did not shut down. When courts were closed, victim services still processed protection orders, which serve to keep victims safe from their abusers.
Young said that while the number of domestic violence calls hasn’t substantially increased, the severity of the cases has.
“We’re seeing more domestic violence cases with a high and aggravated nature, or HAN,” Young said. These charges usually stem from episodes involving weapons or serious bodily injury.
A 2018 report from the South Carolina Domestic Violence Advisory Committee painted pictures of victims who were murdered by their partner. For instance, in Aiken County, a woman was shot by her partner who then turned the gun on himself.
The victim’s daughter said while she suspected abuse between her mother and partner, she never thought he would kill her mother. The woman had tried to get her partner removed from her residence five months before she died. This is likely what led to her death, according to the report, as he “blew up” when he got evicted.
South Carolina ranks 11th in the U.S. for victims of domestic violence dying at the hands of their partners, according to Valerie Ekue, director of member support and community justice at the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.
“Violence thrives in silence,” Ekue said.
She said before the pandemic, victims of domestic violence sometimes went to work.
“That’s eight hours away from their abuser,” Ekue said.
With the loss of income or substance abuse problems, Ekue said domestic abuse and COVID-19 have become intertwined and difficult to escape.
“How are people supposed to leave their abusers if they have a lack of sustainable housing,” Ekue asked.
Now that the number of new COVID-19 cases has gone down, Hodges said Meg’s House will begin working on a hybrid plan.
“We will slowly integrate,” Hodges said. “We will bring some individuals back to the shelter but direct some to undisclosed locations.”
If you would like to make a donation to Meg’s House, the nonprofit needs items such as disinfectant spray or wipes, paper towels, toilet tissue, laundry soap and garbage bags. It also needs full-sized hygiene products including ethnic hair care products. New or gently used clothing items in all sizes are a big help, as is twin-size bedding. Walmart gift cards are also accepted. For information, call 888-847-3915 or visit 929 Phoenix St.
Contact staff writer Megan Milligan at 864-943-5644 or follow her on Twitter @ij_megan.
