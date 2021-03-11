Vaccine providers work to facilitate phase 1b rush

There’s a rush to get vaccinated.
With South Carolina launching phase 1b of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, local hospitals have seen a sharp increase in people seeking vaccine appointments as more people have become eligible to receive their shots.
Monday marked the start of phase 1b in South Carolina. This new phase extends vaccine availability to anyone age 55 or older, people with high-risk medical conditions or high-risk disabilities that make it more likely to develop life-threatening illness from COVID-19. The phase also includes frontline workers with increased occupational risk of exposure, people living and working in settings where they’re in close contact with others and all health care workers who weren’t previously vaccinated.
“When scheduling appointments, vaccine providers may certainly ask people some background questions, but there is no requirement to prove — through paperwork or otherwise — your health condition or that you are at risk at your job,” state Department of Health and Environmental Control Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said. “This should be easy.”
Davidson said during a media briefing Wednesday that appointments are filling quickly statewide, and he urged patience until demand wanes. He said state health officials have worked to keep their list of providers with availability up to date.
People may find a vaccine provider near them online at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov, or by calling 866-365-8110.
Self Regional Medical Center saw a spike of interest in vaccines since Monday, with increased traffic at their webform at selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form and the vaccination request phone line at 864-725-3555.
“There’s always a surge of interest when a new phase starts, and we expect that to level out in the coming weeks,” said Mark Hyatt, Self’s director of marketing and public relations. “Our team has developed a workflow that allows us to vaccinated about 1,000 people per day at our Wells Avenue vaccination clinic, but we’ve only been scheduling about 750 per day at Wells Avenue because we have outreach vaccination clinics in Edgefield and Saluda this week, and also we’re limited by how much vaccine we received this week.”
Self is working with schools in Greenwood, Edgefield and Saluda counties to vaccinate staff. Abbeville Area Medical Center has been vaccinating at schools, said Meg Davis, director of marketing, foundation and volunteer services.
“We have had more than 1,500 requests for appointments and are scheduling them as quickly and efficiently as possible based on the confirmed amount of vaccine we will be receiving each week,” Davis said.
For appointments at AAMC, email aahcvax@AbbevilleAreaMC.com or call 864-366-1647.
Carolina Health Centers has also scheduled more than 1,500 appointments at four locations this week, Marketing and Development Director Rachel Davis said. CHC staff are working to organize community vaccination events, including one today at Northside Baptist Church for 400 people.
“We are holding vaccine ‘first dose’ clinics at Northside every Thursday that are open to the community,” Chief Operations Officer Miriam Ferguson said. “We have a large event at Titan Farms in Ridge Spring for migrant farmworkers on Saturday, which is full. We are expecting 1,000.”
To schedule an appointment during a Thursday vaccine clinic at Northside, call 864-889-0565.
CHC worked to expand access to vaccines in Saluda County, which as of Monday has the state’s second-lowest vaccination rate per 10,000 residents, according to DHEC.
“We’ve had DHEC come in and do a couple of clinics,” Saluda Emergency Management Director Josh Morton said. “We are making some progress. The biggest thing is the vaccine is out there — people just have to come out and get it.”
Morton said early on older people struggled with access to the vaccine because of lack of internet access.
“Now, I know DHEC has really worked with people to get them signed up through VAMS (Vaccine Administration Management System), even without an email or going online,” Morton said. “Everybody wants to return to some semblance of normalcy, but in order for us to do that, there has to be a high percentage of people who have been vaccinated.”
On the other end of the spectrum, McCormick County has the state’s highest vaccine recipient rate, according to DHEC. Upstate Regional Health Director Kandi Fredere said there was a concerted effort to get vaccines to rural and underserved areas like this.
“If we’re leaning hard on hospitals to provide vaccines, we knew early on we needed to make sure McCormick had access,” she said. “That’s one of our real success stories. By identifying our local leaders who say, ‘Hey, this is important, I’m going to open up my doors.’”
Fredere said DHEC worked closely with New Hope Mission Baptist Church as a close community partner, hosting multiple vaccination clinics to get the medicine out to those in need.
“This is where, in my opinion, health science meets the art of it,” she said.
As more people get vaccinated and health officials work to get shots into communities that have had difficulty getting them, it’s still essential to follow social distancing precautions and continue wearing masks in public. These precautions, health officials said, work to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19 and new variants of the virus mutating.
