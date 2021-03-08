Vaccinations available for millions more as phase 1b starts

Today more people have access to the COVID-19 vaccine across South Carolina, as the state enters phase 1b of its vaccination plan.
Phase 1b extends vaccine access to everyone age 55 and up, people with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease and frontline workers with increased occupational risk.
This includes people with high-risk medical conditions, such as cancer, chronic kidney or lung disease, diabetes, obesity, sickle cell disease, heart disease and many more. It also includes people with any of a range of developmental or severe high-risk disabilities that increases the likelihood of developing severe, life-threatening illness from COVID-19. Workers included in this phase must be in-person at their workplace and have a job that puts them in close, frequent, ongoing contact with others.
This phase also includes people at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact, such as homeless shelters, group home settings and correctional facilities, along with health care and community health workers not yet vaccinated in phase 1a.
“You do not need to provide documentation as to your medical conditions or your risk at work to receive shots as part of phase 1b,” said Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson at the state Department of Health and Environmental Services. “The vaccine is here. It is limited, but it is available.”
People can find active vaccine providers online at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov, or by calling DHEC at 1-866-365-8110. To schedule an appointment with Self Regional Medical Center, visit selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form or call 864-725-3555 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. To schedule a vaccine appointment at Abbeville Area Medical Center, email aahcvax@AbbevilleAreaMC.com, or call 864-366-1647.
Saturday marked a year since South Carolina’s first cases of COVID-19 were detected. Now, with about 450,000 cases, South Carolina also has administered more than 1 million doses of vaccine, meaning more than 366,000 South Carolinians have gotten their protection against symptomatic COVID-19.
“It’s been an absolutely, entirely unprecedented year,” Davidson said. “We owe it to our scientists, to our physicians, our medical experts, dedicated staff in the field — so many people who dedicated their lives to developing vaccines that save our lives.”
More than 900 vaccine providers are administering doses across the state, but Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist said it’s still important that people stick to the preventative measures health officials know work to stop the spread of COVID-19. It’s too soon, state health officials said, to stop wearing masks, practicing social distancing, keeping good hand hygiene and refraining from large social gatherings.
Only 8.9% of South Carolinians had completed their vaccinations as of Friday evening, and health officials estimate it could take as much as 70-80% of the population having protection to develop herd immunity and stop the spread of the virus.
“Vaccines are how we will win this fight, once and for all,” Davidson said.
