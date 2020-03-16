Computer, app or drive-thru. Those are the options that area utilities would like for you to use to pay your bill.
With the fear of spreading the coronavirus closing many gatherings and events, utility companies are also attempting to minimize the spread. Greenwood CPW, Duke Energy, Little River Electric Cooperative and Laurens Electric Cooperative are encouraging customers to pay their bills through each company’s online bill payment system.
Don’t have a computer? Well, there’s an app for that. Duke Energy and Laurens Electric Cooperative have a mobile app that will allow customers to pay their bill. Greenwood CPW, Duke Energy and Laurens Electric Cooperative also are taking payments by phone.
Greenwood CPW, Little River Electric Cooperative and Laurens Electric Cooperative are still taking payments through the use of their drive-thru windows.
If customers are behind because of financial hardship, utility companies are suspending disconnections.
“We are not going to do any disconnects,” said Mike Ellis, general manager of Little River Electric Cooperative. They plan to operate under these plans until the end of the month.
Greenwood CPW, Duke Energy and Laurens Electric Cooperative are also suspending disconnections from non-payment.
Greenwood Metropolitan District is monitoring the coronavirus situation and does not anticipate any disruptions in service.
Charter Communications is providing free broadband to kindergarten through 12th-grade households and college students. This only applies to households that do not have Spectrum broadband already. Charter is also opening its Wi-Fi hotspots for public use.
Attempts to reach Northland Communications and WC Fiber were unsuccessful.