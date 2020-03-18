Yes, everyone still has to file their federal tax returns by April 15, but the payment date has been postponed as the Internal Revenue Service seeks to ease the financial burden amid concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic and economic uncertainty.
Non-corporate tax filers can postpone to June 15 up to $1 million in payments, while corporations can put off up to $10 million in payments.
“Americans should file their tax returns by April 15 because many will receive a refund. Those filing will be able to take advantage of their refunds sooner,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a released statement. “This deferment allows those who owe a payment to the IRS to defer the payment until July 15 without interest or penalties.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Revenue is allowing taxpayers to delay the filing deadline to June 1, which will also be the new effective deadline on all tax payments previously due from April 1 to June 1. The latter includes individual and corporate income taxes, but also sales and use tax, admissions tax and withholding tax, among others. For information, visit dor.sc.gov/emergencies
