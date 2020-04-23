After being closed for two weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uptown Market in Greenwood opened Wednesday morning with a new concept — drive-thru only.
Stephanie Turner, Uptown Market manager, said the drive-thru concept was largely a success with about 75% of customers staying in their cars. She said the produce was pre-bagged so that customers could remain in their cars.
Vendors at the farmer’s market were only allowed to sell food and plants that produce food to customers.
The market reopened with only three vendors, however, business was going well for those vendors.
“Not too bad for first time outdoors,” Domer Ridings said. Ridings, who owns Hall’s Croft Farm, was just selling eggs had sold eight dozen eggs in the first hour of the market’s opening.
“Response has been amazing considering the short notice,” Parisi Farms owners Jeremy Lachman said. Lachman was selling vegetables at his vendor stall.
“We’ve sold a good bit,” said Bobby Russell, owner of Stump Creek Farms of Ware Shoals. He was selling herb and vegetable plants. He credits advertising beforehand for their success in sales on Wednesday.
Parisi Farms and Stump Creek Farms also offered preorder service for Wednesday’s market.
Turner was not sure if the market would also be open on Saturday, but would likely decide by today.
She said an announcement will come on the market’s Facebook page.
