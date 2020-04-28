You are the owner of this article.
Uptown Greenwood wants to hear from customers

  • By JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com
Customer feedback survey

Uptown Greenwood is conducting a survey to get customer feedback on businesses reopening.

Uptown Greenwood is joining other cities across the country in asking the community to answer a survey about businesses reopening.

The customer feedback survey first posted online on Monday morning. By Tuesday morning, Uptown Greenwood has received almost 200 responses.

Uptown Greenwood is part of the national Main Street program which encouraged Uptown Greenwood to produce the survey, according to Lara Hudson, Uptown manager for the Uptown Greenwood Development Corporation. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania conducted the first survey and other cities followed tailoring it to their specific community.

“That’s kind of where it came from just so we could start getting some feedback for our Uptown businesses so they know what is going to be expected of them,” Hudson said.

Some of the questions ask whether curbside options should continue as well as if customers would be comfortable with businesses limiting the number of customers at one time.

 “Our number one job here at Uptown is to support the businesses that are in the Uptown so that they can continue to be open and we can have more business come,” Hudson said.

The survey will close early next week.

Fill out the survey: bit.ly/3aIqazx.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

