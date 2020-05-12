You are the owner of this article.
Uptown Greenwood survey gives insight into reopening plans

  • By JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com
Lara Hudson

LARA HUDSON

Gauging how comfortable patrons of Uptown Greenwood are about returning to shopping and dining is exactly what the Uptown Greenwood Development Corp. set out to do.

Uptown Greenwood conducted a survey of customers to thoughts about returning to shopping and dining at area businesses.

The online survey, which was filled out by 774 residents, showed an eagerness of people to return to life before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closing of many businesses.

“I think the response was very good,” said Lara Hudson, Uptown manager for Uptown Greenwood. Hudson reported that most of the other cities that conducted a similar study only had about 500 responses.

Respondents could share what they think businesses should be doing to keep customers safe. Many respondents praised innovative approaches businesses employed, such as curbside and to-go options.

“Curbside service will really help me feel comfortable with a lot of businesses,” one respondent said.

More than 51% of respondents would prefer to see curbside options continue until at least the novel coronavirus outbreak has settled down, while 27% want to see that option permanently.

Restaurants limiting the number of dine-in customers or seating fewer tables made more than 56% of respondents more comfortable while more than 61% are comfortable patronizing shops that limit the number of shoppers inside at one time.

While many patrons are demanding businesses take extra precautions, only 30% are willing to pay more for goods and services in a business that implements increased safety precautions.

Availability of hand sanitizer for customers overwhelmingly makes customers more comfortable, according to the survey. Posting practices aimed at preventing the spread of disease and employees wearing masks also made the list of responses.

One of the most important factors for customer comfort is employees frequently disinfecting surfaces, from door handles to dining room chairs, which was selected by 581 respondents.

“People want to see you cleaning,” Hudson said.

Other top responses that affect levels of comfort about a business include how many customers are already inside the business, which was selected by 494 respondents, and confidence in the business owner and staff, which was selected by 461 respondents.

As for large outdoor events, such as festivals or concerts, nearly 60% were comfortable with going back to those events with appropriate social distancing. For indoor events, such as concerts or plays, only 42% were comfortable returning to those activities.

Respondents were overwhelmingly more comfortable returning to church at 66% of respondents while only 47% were comfortable returning to theaters or movies.

The survey yielded plenty of data for area business owners, a result that Hudson is glad to see.

“It gave us some good insight.”

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

State health officials announced 147 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and nine more deaths from complications with the fast-spreading virus.

A virtual meeting via Zoom has birthed an Upstate South Carolina community theater alliance — Curtains Up Coalition — that is posting at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the Curtains Up Coalition Facebook page, its first virtual performance.

The restaurant industry has faced ever-changing regulations, guidelines and restrictions since the coronavirus pandemic became recognized in the United States in full swing. Greenwood-area restaurateurs are weighing their options as they still adapt to a new to-go and carry-out market.

City of Greenwood and Uptown Greenwood leadership are cautiously optimistic that the 20th South Carolina Festival of Discovery could happen as scheduled July 9-11, with caveats.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things in the way governments operate and government managers are on the front lines of the changing times and policies.

