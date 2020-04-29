Upstate lawmakers seek to overturn executive orders

Citing the negative impact the shutdown of businesses and government has had on South Carolinians, three Upstate lawmakers sent a letter asking for the speaker to call the House back into session to end the executive orders of Gov. Henry McMaster.
State Rep. Stewart Jones, a Republican representing a portion of Laurens and Greenwood counties, said the intent of the letter was to pass “a resolution from the House and Senate to basically end the executive orders.”
Reps. Jonathan Hill, R-Anderson, and Josiah Magnuson, R-Spartanburg, joined Jones in signing the letter to House Speaker Jay Lucas.
“We don’t know what the impact is going to be,” Jones said. He pointed out that the state was looking at a $1.8 billion surplus. The status of that surplus after the COVID-19 pandemic is uncertain.
Jones said he has received hundreds of calls and emails about this issue.
While some Republican lawmakers are joining this call, others are backing Master.
“We have to continue to trust the governor,” state Rep. John McCravy said. “He has been very conservative with his shutdown orders, more conservative than other states.”
The Greenwood Republican noted that Gov. Henry McMaster has been meeting with accelerateSC, a COVID-19 advisory team to recommend economic revitalization for South Carolina.
McCravy said he shares the sentiment of the letter but he thinks the governor will make the right decision at the right time.
The legislative session ends on May 14. The House adjourned April 8 until the speaker calls the body back in session.
Lucas declined to comment through a spokeswoman.
