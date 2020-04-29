You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Upstate lawmakers seek to overturn executive orders

  • By JAMES HICKS jhicks@indexjournal.com
+2 
Stewart Jones

STEWART JONES
+2 
John McCravy

JOHN McCRAVY
+2 
Jay Lucas

JAY LUCAS

Citing the negative impact the shutdown of businesses and government has had on South Carolinians, three Upstate lawmakers sent a letter asking for the speaker to call the House back into session to end the executive orders of Gov. Henry McMaster.

State Rep. Stewart Jones, a Republican representing a portion of Laurens and Greenwood counties, said the intent of the letter was to pass “a resolution from the House and Senate to basically end the executive orders.”

Reps. Jonathan Hill, R-Anderson, and Josiah Magnuson, R-Spartanburg, joined Jones in signing the letter to House Speaker Jay Lucas.

“We don’t know what the impact is going to be,” Jones said. He pointed out that the state was looking at a $1.8 billion surplus. The status of that surplus after the COVID-19 pandemic is uncertain.

Jones said he has received hundreds of calls and emails about this issue.

While some Republican lawmakers are joining this call, others are backing Master.

“We have to continue to trust the governor,” state Rep. John McCravy said. “He has been very conservative with his shutdown orders, more conservative than other states.”

The Greenwood Republican noted that Gov. Henry McMaster has been meeting with accelerateSC, a COVID-19 advisory team to recommend economic revitalization for South Carolina.

McCravy said he shares the sentiment of the letter but he thinks the governor will make the right decision at the right time.

The legislative session ends on May 14. The House adjourned April 8 until the speaker calls the body back in session.

Lucas declined to comment through a spokeswoman.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+3
Upstate lawmakers seek to overturn executive orders

Upstate lawmakers seek to overturn executive orders

Citing the negative impact the shutdown of businesses and government has had on South Carolinians, three Upstate lawmakers sent a letter asking for the speaker to call the House back into session to end the executive orders of Gov. Henry McMaster.

McCormick High plans in-person graduation ceremony

McCormick High plans in-person graduation ceremony

Seniors at McCormick High School will have a sliver of normalcy during this COVID-19 pandemic.

DHEC: Death certificates show 29 SC COVID-19 deaths not reported to state

DHEC: Death certificates show 29 SC COVID-19 deaths not reported to state

Health officials identified 29 more COVID-19 deaths that had not been previously reported to the state through a cross-analysis of death certificates, South Carolina health officials announced Wednesday evening.

Abbeville Nursing Home employee tests positive for COVID-19; worker had no contact with residents

Abbeville Nursing Home employee tests positive for COVID-19; worker had no contact with residents

A nonmedical staff member at the Abbeville Nursing Home who had no direct contact with residents has tested positive for COVID-19, said Abbeville Nursing Home Administrator and President Alan Hughes.

Presbyterian College cancels summer camps, moves summer classes online

Presbyterian College cancels summer camps, moves summer classes online

Because of uncertainty surrounding the time span of the COVID-19 pandemic, Presbyterian College President Bob Staton and his administration have canceled summer camps and transitioned summer classes online.

Salvation Army needs support to provide aid

Salvation Army needs support to provide aid

Unemployment rates have risen dramatically and many are suffering from delayed unemployment checks. Households are having to choose between food and keeping the bills paid.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home

Carb loading

Carb loading

When I was much much younger, it was the Freshman 15 to watch out for. Now I could call it t…