The staff at the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties will close the United Center for Community Care on Monday and start working from home.
Those who need the services provided by the agencies housed at the United Center will still be able to access them, but each agency housed there is making adjustments as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
"Our United Way employees will be working remotely during this time and can be reached by email. All employee emails are listed on our website," a post on the UWGAC's Facebook page said. "We are working with our agencies housed in the UC3 building to be able to provide essential services during this challenging time."
The post shared the following updates on the tenant agencies:
- The Greenwood Soup Kitchen will be serving take-away meals from 11 a.m. to noon, providing a cup of soup, a sandwich, cookies and a drink Monday-Saturday. No guests will be allowed indoors, and the service will continue this way until March 31, unless circumstances worsen.
- The Food Bank of Greenwood County will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Only 10 people at a time will be allowed into the building.
- Clinica Gratis will continue serving patients following a telephone screening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 864-941-7980 for services until further notice.
- BabyNet has canceled home visits but will receive office visits.
- Westview Behavioral will work remotely.
- Continuum of Care will work remotely.
- Meg's House will work remotely.
- United Way and United Center will be working remotely.
- American Red Cross volunteers are working remotely, but have access to the building and supplies.
- VITA Tax Services are running as a virtual site where already scheduled appointments were informed of when to drop off and pick up taxes. VITA will close next week until further notice, and those with appointments will be contacted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.