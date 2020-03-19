The United Center for Community Care might have mostly closed its doors to the public, but the staff of the agencies housed there are still hard at work.
Marisel Losa, president and CEO of the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties, said her staff are working from home and are still working to help coordinate help for local charitable organizations.
“I’m trying to keep my team safe, but of course we’re still working,” she said.
While daily news updates about the coronavirus keep forcing government and private agencies to adapt to change, Losa said one of the most useful resources for people in need of help is the 211 service. A United Way-backed information hotline, dialing 211 connects people with operators who can point them to local charities, nonprofits and organizations that offer a wide array of services.
“It’s really just our go-to resource, and it’s the easiest way to get so much information,” Losa said.
She said it’s a key resource for people looking for help finding food, or those who find themselves without a job because of virus-related layoffs or closures.
While United Way Worldwide is working on a global relief fund, Losa said right now, there’s not a lot for charitably minded people to do on the local level to help with the virus outbreak. Because of the need to isolate and practice social distancing, a lot of traditional supply drives and fundraisers aren’t viable. Losa said she’s hopeful that recent federal pushes for relief will help, but in the meantime, agencies are working to find ways to mobilize locally.
“There will be opportunities to assist folks, but right now so much is unknown,” she said. “The uncertainty is just rampant.”
That’s why she’s urging people in need to dial 211, visit online at 211.org or download the 211 app. She’s also encouraging any agencies providing resources to the public to contact 211 and fill out the necessary forms to ensure that operators know about the agency and can direct callers there.
