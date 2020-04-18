Mental health is always important, but with the coronavirus pandemic’s arrival, stress, fear and anxiety have become common parts of many people’s daily lives.
As such, the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties is rolling out a new platform to connect people with mental health resources, and other groups in the area are highlighting the resources they have available.
“We have to remember that good mental health is absolutely necessary to good physical health,” said Melanie Gambrell, executive director at the Beckman Center for Mental Health Services. “Feeling uncertain, scared and anxious right now are normal, but we can all still take steps to address these feelings. Taking care of our mental health means examining how we are feeling, seeking steps to improve those feelings and reaching out for help in doing so when we need it — not just during times like these, but always.”
To help facilitate people seeking ways to improve and work on their mental health, UWGAC President and CEO Marisel Losa said the group is partnering with a colleague of hers to pilot a free, online mental health platform in Greenwood. CredibleMind, the partner organization, helped set up the online platform at greenwood.crediblemind.com.
The online platform connects users with tens of thousands of resources available, and helps pick out content that can best help the user. Since people learn in different ways, it helps provide a variety of mediums to help pair people with tools that will work, be they apps, podcasts, videos, articles or something else. Losa emphasized that the information on the site is scientifically backed and evidence-based.
“If we can maintain a well being mindset, we can avoid some of the long-term issues that can develop,” she said.
The timing couldn’t have been better, Losa said, as they were allowed to speed up the deployment of this platform in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the United Way is also working with the Beckman Center to connect its network of mental health specialists with the 211 phone service. That way, Losa said people without internet access can still find the help they need by calling 211.
The Beckman Center serves Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties with four locations, each open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, although the McCormick site is not open on Fridays for now. Gambrell said they’re still seeing patients in crisis or in need of an injectable medication in person, but are screening all patients prior to service, while nurses are wearing protective gear and staff following social distancing guidelines.
The center is still providing services to current patients and others in need, but for other services, contact the clinic closest to you, found at beckmancenter.com, or call the administrative office at 864-229-7120.
With the COVID-19 pandemic being stressful for many people, Gambrell said some of the signs and symptoms of stress can include fear and worry, changes in sleep or eating patterns, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, worsening of mental health conditions and an increase in the use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.
To help care for your mental health, she cited some tips from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Take breaks from the news, including social media; take care of your body by taking deep breaths, stretching or meditating; eat healthy; exercise; get plenty of sleep; avoid drugs and alcohol; make time to unwind; and connect with others how you can.
The Beckman Center has a Community Crisis Response and Intervention Team available 24 hours a day for people in crisis. To call toll free, dial 1-833-364-2274.
The Salvation Army has also set up a free “Emotional and Spiritual Care Hotline,” which can provide someone to talk to from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. To reach the hotline, call 844-458-4673.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.