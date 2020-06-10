You are the owner of this article.
United Way awarded $60,000 to help the community with food insecurities

United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties will be able to help community partners address food insecurities caused by COVID-19 with a $60,000 One SC award.

The One SC Fund is a COVID-19 response and partnership among SC Grantmakers Network, Together SC and the United Way Association of SC.

The United Way’s application, called “Lakelands Food & Hunger Alliance,” was approved with 100% of the funds applied to mini-grants for 13 agencies involved in food distribution or food preparation for those affected by COVID-19.

The agencies include Greenwood Food Bank, The Salvation Army, Greenwood Soup Kitchen, Greenwood Family YMCA, Pathway House, Faith Home, McCormick Senior Center, United Ministries of Abbeville, Meg’s House, Community Initiatives, Greater Greenwood United Ministries, Meals on Wheels and Burton Center.

Marisel Losa, chief operating officer and president of the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties, said the nonprofit looked at data for Greenwood, Abbeville and McCormick counties when applying for the award. The United Way could have applied for funding for rent or utility payments, but data showed that food insecurities plagued counties the most at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re really excited,” Losa said. “During this challenging time, getting monies for the community is very refreshing.”

Losa said the only minor requirements the 13 agencies have to abide by are they have to use mini-grant dollars for food, report back how many residents they were able to assist and have compelling stories to tell One SC funders so they know how their money is being invested into the community.

The mini-grants contain pass-through dollars, so when Losa wrote them she didn’t write in any dollars for the United Way. She said all the funds were for the community, and the United Way didn’t ask for any administrative dollars.

“The funds deployed will enhance the efforts already underway in several counties and regions across South Carolina and will be used to address gaps in the response efforts, including support for communities that lack resources or an organized philanthropic response,” she said.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

