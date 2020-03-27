The state’s unemployment insurance system is overwhelmed — last week alone, the state saw more than 31,000 claims for unemployment insurance.
Numbers from the state Department of Employment and Workforce showed 31,054 people who both live and work in South Carolina filed their initial claims last week, with an additional 772 who live in the state, but filed for unemployment insurance against another state. For South Carolina claims that represented an increase of about 1,600% from the previous week.
Greenwood accounted for 329 of those claims, with the hardest-hit counties being Horry, Charleston, Greenville and Richland. But Upper Savannah Council of Governments Workforce Development Administrator Ann Skinner said there are companies in the Lakelands that are hiring.
“Generally grocery stores are hiring, food production is hiring — manufacturing for medical equipment is hiring,” she said. “In Greenwood, where you see those unemployment insurance claims is mostly people working in hospitality.”
Besides the usual job search resources, Skinner advised anyone looking for work to visit facebook.com/upperscworks/. There, she said Upper Savannah S.C. Works System is posting local job listings, like with the Laurens-based Muffin Mam, Clinton’s Whitten Center, a Greenwood auto body shop and the Gray Court manufacturer Fibertex, which is making materials used in wipes and face masks.
The DEW’s website, dew.sc.gov, is where to go to file for state unemployment insurance benefits. The agency has a webpage for resources for job seekers and employers with answers to some frequently asked questions and updates as they work to streamline the application process. That webpage is at dew.sc.gov/covid-hub
