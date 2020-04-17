Since businesses have been closing or shifting service because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has affected everyone. From restaurants to hair salons, the service industry has been hit hard.
As workers have been furloughed, they have turned to unemployment to help them weather the storm. The process has not been easy.
“It’s been terrible,” said Kevin Norris who works at Montague’s Restaurant in Greenwood of how the process has been.
When the decision was made to close the doors at Montague’s, Norris was quick to get in line for unemployment.
“I filed that day,” Norris recounted. “I haven’t seen a dime, nothing.”
Heather Going is a mother of four young children who is a cosmetologist in Greenwood. She has been out of work since March 16 when Gov. Henry McMaster closed schools.
“This is the first time I’d ever run into a battle of not being able to work,” Going who has been self-employed for the last four years said.
Going found the online process to be manageable but seeking information from the state Department of Employment and Workforce has been challenging.
“The most difficult thing is trying to speak with someone if you have questions,” Going said.
Contacting DEW by phone has been challenging for many.
“I spent days on the phone trying to get in touch with someone from the unemployment office,” Norris said.
Going also tried to reach out by phone and she was placed in a queue to receive a callback. After four days of waiting, Going received her call.
“It was a recording saying basically the answers were on the website,” Going said.
Norris and Going received responses that their claim has been denied or they are ineligible.
“I was really confused and lost,” Going said.
Going participated in a conference call hosted by DEW on Friday morning in which she received good news for receiving unemployment as a self-employed filer.
“It should be in full effect by April 25,” Going reported.
As for Norris, while unemployment has not provided any support, he is thankful for the generosity of the community.
“A lot of our regulars, a lot of our customers, they are very generous and they have donated a lot of money to the employees,” Norris says. “It helps soften the blow.”
DEW reports that South Carolina was one of the first states to pay out money from the CARES Act. It has also paid out $67.5 million in regular unemployment insurance benefits since March 21. Its call center assisted 62,000 people by phone from April 10-16.
