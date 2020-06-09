Two more Greenwood restaurant have employees test positive for COVID-19

An employee at T. W. Boons Restaurant in Uptown Greenwood has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Two others are self-quarantining while awaiting test results.
Owner Tony Wideman said the employee who tested positive went home two weeks on her own and the other two haven’t worked in two weeks.
“It was isolated to upstairs with my bartenders. It was staff that only worked upstairs,” Wideman said. “So we just shut it down.”
Wideman said those employees do not come in contact with the restaurant. The upstairs portion of T.W. Boons will be closed through Wednesday and Wideman said staff has cleaned the upstairs and is following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The three employees will not return to work until after June 18, Wideman said, giving most of them 21-28 days since they last worked.
Wideman said he had no plans to shut down the main restaurant downstairs.
Further down Montague Avenue, R Place Grill and Bar had an employee test positive for COVID-19.
“It was more than a week ago,” Rick Patton, owner of R Place, said. “We just got the information so we’ve done all the protocols that we are supposed to do.”
Patton said although the state Department of Health and Environmental Control is not requiring them to close, he decided to close the restaurant to conduct a deep cleaning.
“The right thing to do is to close down and clean everything,” Patton said.
He hopes to reopen on Thursday.
“It’s much better to close ... than to have something go wrong,” Patton said. “The safety of the customers and employees is paramount.”
These restaurants add to a growing list of restaurants that have had employees test positive for the novel coronavirus in Greenwood.
Chili’s had at least one employee test positive. An employee that spoke Monday with the Index-Journal on the condition of anonymity said the restaurant prepared to close at 4 p.m. but was instructed by a district manager to remain open. The restaurant remained open at 7 p.m. when a reporter sought comment from a Chili’s manager. After the story about Chili’s remaining open published online, the restaurant closed.
Chili’s remained closed on Tuesday. A note on the door did not give a specific reopening time but a statement from a Chili’s spokesperson said it would close for three days.
Several weeks ago, O’Charleys in Greenwood had an employee test positive for COVID-19. The restaurant closed but has since reopened.
Restaurants are not required to shut down for cleaning if a restaurant employee tests positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Laura Renwick from the State Emergency Response Team's Joint Information Center.
Once a person tests positive for COVID-19, a DHEC staff member reaches out to the person to identify close contacts and make necessary recommendations. Restaurants are not required to notify DHEC about employees testing positive because DHEC should have already been made aware of the positive test.
Renwick said COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness and is mainly contracted through close contact with an infected person.
"Having a food worker test positive doesn't mean everyone in the facility was at risk for coming into with the virus," Renwick said in an email statement.
Once a food worker tests positive, DHEC provides the most current recommendations, such as cleaning and disinfecting, to the restaurant.
