State health officials reported 127 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, with Greenwood County and Saluda County each reporting an additional case.

Officials also announced five more deaths associated with the fast-spreading virus, all among patients 60 or older with underlying medical conditions. Two lived in Greenville County, while Aiken County, Beaufort County and Kershaw County each reported one death.

Statewide, there have been 3,439 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 87 deaths associated with the illness. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 9

Edgefield — 10

Greenwood — 18

Laurens — 14 (1 death)

McCormick — 3 (1 death)

Newberry — 13 (1 death)

Saluda — 7

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to data released Wednesday, about 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

As of Monday, 32,764 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there are 24,564 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results. The estimated number of cases for Greenwood County is 129.