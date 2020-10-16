You have permission to edit this article.
Two District 52 students test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19
CDC illustration

A Ninety Six Primary student and a Ninety Six Elementary student have tested positive for COVID-19, Greenwood County School District 52 announced Friday afternoon.

The parents of these two students self-reported the positive results. The two students have not been in school since they tested positive. Employees and students who were close contacts of these individuals are being notified by their respective school principals. The close contacts and two students are quarantining.

Close contacts testing positive should notify their school’s principal and continue quarantining at home while awaiting instructions from the district as to their next steps. Individuals experiencing symptoms or receiving a positive COVID-19 test are strongly encouraged to seek medical advice from their health care provider.

COVID-19

A Ninety Six Primary student and a Ninety Six Elementary student have tested positive for COVID-19, Greenwood County School District 52 announced Friday afternoon.

State health officials recorded 1,072 new confirmed cases and 95 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, South Carolina's highest daily tally in six weeks, as cases tick up in the Palmetto State and across the country.

State health officials reported 700 new confirmed cases and 81 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 17 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

State health officials reported 629 new confirmed cases and 66 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, as well as 14 additional confirmed deaths and three new probable deaths.

Nearly 22,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Greenwood County as of Sunday and local health officials use different types of tests to meet different needs.

State health officials reported 584 new confirmed cases and 26 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, along with seven additional confirmed deaths.

