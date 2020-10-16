Two District 52 students test positive for COVID-19

A Ninety Six Primary student and a Ninety Six Elementary student have tested positive for COVID-19, Greenwood County School District 52 announced Friday afternoon.
The parents of these two students self-reported the positive results. The two students have not been in school since they tested positive. Employees and students who were close contacts of these individuals are being notified by their respective school principals. The close contacts and two students are quarantining.
Close contacts testing positive should notify their school’s principal and continue quarantining at home while awaiting instructions from the district as to their next steps. Individuals experiencing symptoms or receiving a positive COVID-19 test are strongly encouraged to seek medical advice from their health care provider.
