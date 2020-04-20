With many employees working from home, children out of school and government orders to stay home, many people are spending more time at home than they normally would. While staying at home might decrease the spread of COVID-19, it isn’t decreasing how much trash households are generating.
“We are seeing a great increase in trash,” Stephanie Stevens Sincher of Emerald Sanitation said. “You can tell everyone is cleaning out.”
Sincher reports that Emerald Sanitation is seeing a 200% increase in residential trash. Other services have seen similar increases.
“Christmas every day,” is how Donna Buzhardt, office manager at Buzhardt’s Trash Service, describes it. Buzhardt’s, which also collects commercial trash, reports that trash amounts are about the same for businesses as they usually are.
The City of Greenwood Public Works department has seen a different result.
“Right now, we’re not seeing that much,” said Billy Allen, director of public works for the City of Greenwood. “About average, the way it always is.”
The city is also seeing a decline in trash from local businesses, especially restaurants.
“It has been down,” Allen said about the amount of trash from businesses. He reports that they have received calls from businesses who have requested to suspend their trash service because they have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Greenwood County is seeing an increase in trash at the county convenience centers, especially at its busiest center, Dixie Drive at Deadfall Road.
“We normally pull 13 furniture boxes a week,” said Donna Sightler, director of the Greenwood County Public Works department. She reports that they are having to empty an additional five boxes per week.
Other centers are also seeing an increase in waste, mostly doubling the amount that is normally collected.
“It’s because people are telecommuting, spring cleaning,” Sightler says.
Sightler also reports that the public works department has taken steps to keep its employees safe from COVID-19.
Maintaining a six-foot distance, using hand sanitizer or washing hands frequently and using masks and gloves are some precautions that are being taken.
A number of public works services are accomplished by means of automated trucks that protect employees from direct contact.
“Our drivers do not have to touch anything,” Sighter said.
Sightler reports that all nine convenience centers are open and operating on their normal schedules.
