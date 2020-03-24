The Trapped Emerald Escape Room announced on Facebook that it is closing permanently.
The business initially planned to close temporarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In the post, the business attributed the decision to not being granted relief for rent. Because the business has not been able to operate, it would not make its next rent payment and therefore made the difficult decision to close permanently.
The owners hope to continue offering mobile games and team-building exercises.
