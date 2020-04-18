South Carolina’s craft breweries are suffering because of state regulations during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a South Carolina Brewers Guild survey of the state’s nearly 100 operations, more than 80% say they will be forced to close within three months without relief or loosening of regulations. The survey said overall sales are down 70%.
Brook Bristow, executive director of the South Carolina Brewers Guild, said in a letter to W. Hartley Powell, director of the state Department of Revenue, that brewers need to be able to deliver beer directly to customers. Brewers are already allowed to serve to-go beer in growlers and crowlers, but they are not allowed to deliver directly to bars, stores or homes.
Brewers must go through beer distributors, and with bars and restaurants closed for indoor service, the distributors are not making deliveries. That means places such as Good Times Brewing in Greenwood, with a 10-barrel brewing system, has shifted to small-batch brews.
“This relief would help protect lives and livelihoods,” Bristow said about easing of state regulations. “Allowing these practices on a temporary basis would promote proper social distancing guidelines and allow greater public safety by keeping people at home with their families while allowing the hospitality industry to better take care of theirs.”
Gianpaolo “Geep” Bonaca, co-owner of Good Times Brewing and The Mill House in Greenwood, supports the guild’s push for direct-to-consumer delivery or shipping.
“We’re not in a boat that’s any different from anybody else, especially from a hospitality standpoint,” Bonaca said. “But from a beer-specific standpoint, we’ve got all this capacity and all this production and we’re really not selling any beer. I will say that our out-the-door can sales have probably tripled, which is great. But overall beer sales are probably 15% or 10% of what they were.”
According to the brewers guild, many breweries across the state have already closed or are planning to, and the ones that remain open have laid off employees. Bonaca said he’s been able to avoid staff cuts on the brewery side, but it’s put him in financial straits.
Good Times sends kegs, through a distributor, to places such as bars.
“Nobody’s buying because everybody’s closed,” Bonaca said. “We haven’t sold any off-premise (beer) since the start of this in March.”
Good Times does not package beer for sale in stores, but Bonaca said he would like to do that in the future.
Good Times was selling between 30 and 40 kegs per month to its distributor.
“There’s nothing to do with the beer right now,” Bonaca said. “One thing that would help is if we could deliver. That way it would be easier to get beer out the door.”
The Mill House started delivering pizza a few weeks ago.
“To be able to deliver the beverage as well would be great,” Bonaca said.
An order from Gov. Henry McMaster a few weeks ago allows establishments to take to-go alcohol orders out for curbside delivery.
“It’s nice, but it’s not extremely helpful,” Bonaca said. “It would be better for us to be able to increase the distribution footprint that we would have. We have an advantage in that we also serve food, so that can help supplement the operation. But it’s not hard to see that you can’t support 15,000 square feet on a small, to-go delivery food operation. If this was a standalone operation, we wouldn’t make it three months.”
If Good Times had a canning machine, it would help, Bonaca said, because Good Times would be able to get its products into grocery and convenience stores.
“That way we could move the beer that we are sitting on right now,” he said.
