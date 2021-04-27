You are the owner of this article.
Three test positive at District 52 in past week

Greenwood County School District 52 reports that three people are quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, with 32 other people quarantining as close contacts of someone who tested positive.

From April 19 through Tuesday, Ninety Six Primary School has had one student test positive and 24 students and two staff members quarantined for close contact. Ninety Six Elementary had one staff member test positive and three student close contacts quarantined. Edgewood Middle School had one student test positive and one student and one staff member quarantined for close contact.

Ninety Six High School had one student quarantined for close contact.

“Close contacts testing positive should notify their school’s principal and continue quarantining at home while awaiting instructions from the district as to their next steps,” a news release said. “Individuals experiencing symptoms or receiving a positive COVID-19 test are strongly encouraged to seek medical advice from their healthcare provider.”

