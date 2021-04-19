Three test positive at District 52 in past week

Greenwood County School District 52 is reporting that three people are quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, with 21 other people quarantining as close contacts of someone who tested positive, according to a news release from the district.
From April 12 through Monday, Ninety Six Primary School has had three student quarantined for close contact and one staff member who is quarantining after testing positive. Ninety Six Elementary School had one student and one staff member quarantining for close contact. Edgewood Middle School had two students test positive while 13 students and one teacher are quarantining for close contact.
Ninety Six High School has one student and one teacher quarantining because of close contact.
“Close contacts testing positive should notify their school’s principal and continue quarantining at home while awaiting instructions from the district as to their next steps,” the news release said. “Individuals experiencing symptoms or receiving a positive COVID-19 test are strongly encouraged to seek medical advice from their healthcare provider.”