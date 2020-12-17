'This is the key': Self starts rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

Immunity to the coronavirus was just a pinprick away for about 250 people Wednesday in Greenwood County.
At the Nisbet Education Center, masked hospital staff and front-line workers filed in for their appointments to receive a vaccine for COVID-19. Kathy Lee, an ICU nurse, said her job regularly involves matters of life and death, but for the past 10 months, she’s dealt with the grim realities of this pandemic.
“We’ve been watching, literally, family members die next door to each other, not being able to have their families there with them,” she said. “We were talking about how working in this environment for the past months, it’s good to be doing something proactive.”
She and her husband, anesthesiologist Kerry Lee, both received the vaccine Wednesday. Self Regional received their first batch of doses this week and began administering them to staff who signed up for it. They also partnered with Greenwood County to provide the vaccine to first responders, including EMS, firefighters and law enforcement.
“It finally felt real,” Kerry Lee said. “The efficacy is good, the safety data is good and doing what we’re doing, working in the hospital, you’d hate to give it to somebody because you’re asymptomatic and don’t know you have it.”
Dr. Matt Logan, Self’s chief medical officer, said this is a historic moment.
“I think a lot of people don’t grasp the magnitude of what it means to have a vaccine like this,” he said. “To me, this is the beginning of the end of this pandemic. We’ve been waiting for 10 months to try and see when this pandemic can finally come to an end. This is the key.”
The first phase of the vaccine’s rollout includes staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, along with hospitals and other enrolled providers. The goal is to get front-line workers vaccinated first, and as the vaccine becomes more widely available, it will reach the general public.
Logan said there isn’t an exact timeline on when it will be widely available in Greenwood, but CDC and state health officials are projecting general availability by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
South Carolina received its first allocation of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Monday; the vaccine needs to be stored at -80 degrees Celsius, so Self is borrowing extreme cold storage freezers from the Greenwood Genetic Center for the local allotment.
Those who are eligible for the vaccine in this first phase sign up for it through the CDC online, and get an appointment to get the vaccine.
“Literally, within five minutes we were through,” Kathy Lee said. “We can be with our loved ones again.”
She said the assurance that, after receiving both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, they can visit with family without fear of spreading or getting COVID-19 is a relief.
Right now, the vaccine’s doses are being closely monitored by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the S.C. Hospital Association, Logan said. State officials want to ensure the doses aren’t being wasted or sitting in a freezer and will provide more doses as Self uses its allotment.
“It’s a huge relief to be able to have protection, at least for our providers of health care,” Logan said. “That’s been a concern from the beginning — what happens if the health care workers get sick and can’t work?”
It’s not just doctors and nurses at Self who can receive the vaccine, either; staff across the board have the chance to sign up and receive it. Diane Gilchrist, who works in environmental services at the hospital, said she was nervous about getting the vaccine at first, but knows it’s safe and is excited for the day when everyone can be protected from the virus.
“So many people have died. I think all of us should take the shot to help each other,” she said. “Ain’t no use in being scared. I just hope everybody will take it, and when this is over with, we can take our masks off and give each other a hug.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.