When school is one of the few constants in your life and it's suddenly gone, how do you adjust?
That's one of the challenges that state Department of Social Services officials are wrestling with amid the spread of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, the already stressed department charged with promoting the safety and well-being of children and vulnerable adults has come under additional pressure.
"Our work is a lot of face-to-face interaction with our citizens, and that change in itself has been a huge challenge," said Michael Leach, DSS director. "In this work, you rely on your teammates and you rely on your supervisors. A lot of the decisions we have to make on a daily basis are done as group decisions, which with the majority of our staff working from home, has gotten harder."
Closing county offices to public access and limiting face-to-face interactions also bucks against the agency's federal mandates to meet in person with children and families. Thankfully, Leach said those requirements have been loosened, which shows that the best practices of social work are changing as the situation develops.
Practically overnight, all the department's protocols and practices shifted. Family courts are only addressing emergency matters, having profound effects on the lengths of children's foster care stays, Leach said. The result is that an already taxing and exhausting process has become all the more stressful and traumatic.
"What I'm hearing on the ground is, yes, this has been very stressful for our children and youth," he said. "School is a safe place for them; they have a routine and a teacher who's engaging and mentoring them. Without that, and with many of them in quarantine with foster families, all of this is bringing on additional stress. That can be especially profound for children with a history of abuse or trauma."
Foster parents are learning on the fly how to be teachers and therapists as well, and the DSS staff that handle the day-to-day operation of the department are coping with complications in their professional and personal lives all at once.
"People in our profession routinely put themselves in harm's way when they investigate cases of abuse and neglect," Leach said. "You're just layering on this additional stress when our workers are already having signs of PTSD."
Social workers are givers, he said, and often sacrifice time with their families and loved ones in order to work for others. Too often, what they get in return is vitriol and criticism. How can their efforts be repaid — Leach said the best communities can do is to look for opportunities to help children and vulnerable adults locally. Work with local charities and nonprofits that are doing work targeted at these populations.
"And just listen," Leach said. "I've done some of that for the community who are venting, and for our people. We can pull through and come out the other end a stronger, more caring community."
Connie Maxwell
As for some of the children being cared for in Greenwood, Connie Maxwell Children's Home President Danny Nicholson said the home is doing what many other businesses and groups are: Abiding by state orders, having employees who can work from home do so and practicing social distancing. In the cottages where children stay on campus, he said employees have shown tremendous flexibility in dealing with the ever-changing situation.
"All of our staff has been extremely loyal and dedicated," he said. "We're, of course, praying and talking to the kids about what happens. We say we don't think God causes this, but allows it to happen to let us see what lasts and what won't."
Like Leach, Nicholson shared a message and feeling of hopefulness for the outcome of this ordeal. He said while the children are stuck inside, they're working on crafts, planting gardens and taking on projects that are bringing them closer together.
"We'll grow stronger through it all," he said. "This situation has brought out the meaning of faithfulness for so many people."
